How is F1 2023 grid after AlphaTauri and Alpine announcements – Formula 1 News

Pierre Gasly will defend Alpine in 2023, and that almost closes the grid for next season (Photo: AFP)

Saturday in Japan – Friday night (7) at Brazil – finally followed two of the most anticipated announcements for the 2023 season of Formula 1. A few hours before the start of the actions in Suzukaa alpine put an end to the soap opera about who would be the replacement for Fernando Alonso. And confirming expectations, the French team opted for Pierre Gasly. At almost the same time, AlphaTauri also ratified the name of Nyck de Vries for French. That way, the grid for the next championship has only two spots open.

The two places still without an owner are in Williams and haha. Recently, the Grove team reported that Nicholas Latifi will not continue with the team next year, while Alexander Albon is more than confirmed. Chief of the British fleet, Jos Capito revealed that he hopes to close the name of the Thai’s companion after the Abu Dhabi GPwhich ends the season in November.

Nyck de Vries made his F1 debut in Italy and impressed by finishing in the points (Photo: Williams)

“It will probably be decided after the season. I think it must be right after Abu Dhabi or a week or two later. The market is moving, something on the grid changes every day. We didn’t put pressure on ourselves, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t solve it sooner, if we wanted to”, said the leader in an interview with the German TV network RTL.

De Vries, who had made his Formula 1 debut with the Williams in Italy, when he was called to replace Albon, he was among those quoted to take the vacancy, but Helmut Marko and the red bull were faster and ended up confirming the deal earlier. Another name also considered for the Canadian’s vacancy in the English team is that of Logan Sargeanta student of the team and currently racing in F2.

Meanwhile, the haha is also on the market. Kevin Magnussen is assured in the North American garage, but the permanence of Mick Schumacher remains uncertain on the grid. Michael’s son was among the rumors for an eventual contract with Alpine, but the team really decided on Gasly’s experience.

Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo continue with their titular doubles, while the McLaren chose to exchange one Australian for another with Daniel Ricciardo giving way to Oscar Piastri, and the Aston Martin goes from Alonso in place of the future retiree Sebastian Vettel.

