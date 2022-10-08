How to buy Football Manager 2023 in Brazil

With some exciting news, Football Manager 2023 will be released on November 8th. For the first time, the game will be on Playstation, in addition to Xbox and Switch, as well as being on PC. The game is already available for pre-order and anyone who buys it will be able to start playing a week before launch. The game has restrictions in Brazil, so it is not officially sold in stores, but it is possible to buy the game legally, without piracy. As it has become traditional, here at Trivela I will show you how you can buy the game in Brazil. And if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, for example, you won’t have to pay anything.

The game has not been officially sold in Brazil since 2017 due to licensing conflicts. This made it more difficult to buy the game officially, but it is still possible. Usually the price was lower when we talked about PC, but as the sale is not officially made here, it is necessary to buy the game in foreign currency. As the Real is very undervalued, the price is high, even in the case of PC, approaching the price charged for console games.

What are the versions? Full, console and touch

There are four sold versions of Football Manager. The most common is the full version, which is also the most played and most traditional, for PC, with all the features. Since last year, SI Games has released a version for consoles, which was initially only for Xbox and, therefore, called Xbox Edition, which this time will also have versions for Playstation and Switch. In the case of Xbox, the game will be available on launch day on Xbox Game Pass, that is, there will be no cost to those who subscribe. Both PC and console versions will be available (each can only be played on the respective platform).

This version has differences especially in the interface: as it is made for console, it is adapted to make it easier to play using the controller, as we have seen in other games of this type, such as City Skylines, which has had a console version for some time. While the PC version is designed for players to have time between matches watching players, making tactical improvements and improving training, the console version is streamlined so players can get from game to game faster without focusing too much on the details. between games. This speeds up the player to be more focused on the games.

The big news this year is the return of the Touch edition, which is great news. The Touch version is simplified compared to the PC version and is recommended for those who have never played or have only played older versions of Football Manager (or even Championship Manager, its predecessor). This version will be available on Apple Arcade, a subscription service from the company focused on games, and also on Nintendo Switch, in which case it will have to be purchased.

Finally, there’s the mobile version, but we don’t recommend it. It is possible to buy and you can find sellers who sell the original game on Mercado Livre, but it is difficult to know which is the original version and which is a pirated version. The risk is high, the cost is often high, and we do not recommend that you buy. There are other games in a mobile version that are of the same genre and that may suit you. Football Manager in mobile version is a very simplified version and therefore there are competitors that can do the same, some even free. This is a case that is not worth trying to buy in an official way.

How to buy the PC version

If you want to buy the PC version, we strongly recommend the simplest method: buy from a reputable seller. Here on the site we always buy from Marton Shop, which is already pre-selling the game. The game will be delivered by Steam, a very traditional gaming platform.

There are two versions to buy. If you want the game on a new Steam account, the seller creates it for you and delivers it to you with the game activated. This version has a lower cost: R$ 180. If you already have a Steam account and want the game to be activated on that account, it is possible, although it takes more work, and it costs a little more: R$ 240. It’s a seller reliable and that we have been buying here for a long time.

If you insist on playing on your current Steam account, you will have to give the seller access to log into your account and place the game there. It’s a trusting process, so don’t do it if you don’t know the seller’s reputation. That’s why we can recommend the Marton Shop, where we shopped here a few years ago.

The seller will log into your account, place the game there, and return it to you. Your account will be temporarily moved to another country (which requires a purchase) and then you will receive the game as a gift. The seller will then refund your account, with the game already in the Library, as usual. The game will stay in your library forever and it is fully legal, you will have a legitimate license, with a license purchased and activated abroad.

It is also possible to buy directly on Steam, but it is a riskier and more laborious process. To compare via Steam or Epic, you will need to move your account to another country. To do this, you will need to use a VPN and, in the case of Steam, make a purchase in the new country to ratify the change. After purchasing a game to change countries, you can purchase Football Manager (always using VPN) and then you will have to make another game purchase to return your account to Brazil.

Epic Games greatly restricts changing countries and can only change every six months. The process is similar to Steam. The downside is that you will only be able to change your account to Brazil again in six months, which will affect if you want to buy other games through the platform. If you move to the United States, for example, you will have to buy your games in dollars over the next six months, which is not good with the current exchange rate.

It is still possible to buy directly from the Football Manager website, but you will also need to use a VPN to be able to activate this. If you try to buy with an IP from Brazil, you won’t be able to.

How to play on Xbox and PC via Game Pass

Like FM 2022, FM 2023 will be available on Game Pass at launch on November 8th. If your account is set to Brazil, you will not see the game, but you can change and download the game very easily. Here’s how to do it on PC and console:

on PC

For those who want to play on PC, it’s simple. In Windows, click the start button and click settings. Then click on “Time and Language”. Then click on “Region”. Change the country to United States. Open the Xbox app and search for Football Manager. You will see that the game becomes available. For now, only Football Manager 2022 and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition. From the 9th, Football Manager 2023 will also be available.

In Console

Go to Xbox settings, enter system and then “Language and locale”. There, change the locale from Brazil to United States. Click “Restart Now” for the changes to take effect.

Go to the Game Pass available games screen, look for Football Manager. If you don’t want to search one by one, press Y and search directly by name. When you find the game, just click on “install”. When you’re done downloading, just run it and voilà! Then just play.

For now, only Football Manager 2022 is available. From the 8th of November, Football Manager 2023 will also be available.

How to buy on Playstation

To buy through the PS Store, your account must be from a country other than Brazil. For those who have a Brazilian account, there is a block, even using VPN, which prevents them from making the purchase. We still haven’t found a way to buy it any other way. We can see that the price, for European Union countries, is 49 euros and 39 euros for Playstation Plus members.

How to Play on Nintendo Switch and Apple Acarde

For those who subscribe to Apple Arcade and have an iPad, you can play for free. The game will be available from launch on November 8th.

In the case of Nintendo e-shop, we did not find it difficult to buy the past version, FM 2022, even without using VPN. The game won’t be available for purchase until launch on November 8th, so it’s supposed to be just pick up the game and buy it – likely paying in dollars for something around $40.

It is possible to greatly improve your in-game experience by correcting clubs that are not licensed, such as Juventus in Italy and Brazilian teams, which come with acronyms instead of their real names. For this, there are several updates made by users, both in the Workshop, within Steam, and on specialized sites, such as the FManager forum.

We recommend that you visit specialized Football Manager websites if you want to add interesting features to the game, such as photos of players and official club crests (most clubs do not have crests, as do competitions, or national federations). In addition to FManager, a forum that already has many resources, in addition to discussions, there are sites like FM Scout and Sortitoutsi with add-ons, shield packs and competition logos; players’ faces; team shirts; in addition to licensing arrangements, one of the most important, correcting names of unlicensed clubs or competitions. There you will also find instructions (in English) on how to do this.

Finally, we emphasize something fundamental: we are against piracy. It is possible to buy the license legally and we strongly recommend that you do so, precisely to take advantage of all the features it has, including the updates that SI itself will make in the game. Updates will be constant and happen throughout the year, with lane corrections, problems and even squad updates.

Football Manager is a great football experience like few in the world. In this category of managers, there is certainly no other football player that comes close. It’s worth taking advantage of. And if you buy it, send us your experience and tell us about the saves you make! If you allow it, we will publish it here on the site. send message to [email protected]