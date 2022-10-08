How to transfer vehicle by cell phone, directly from the Digital Wallet app

Estimated reading time: two minutes

In March of this year, the Federal Government launched a new feature in the Digital Transit Wallet application, but many people still don’t know about this news: it is now possible to transfer the purchase and sale of vehicles just by accessing the cell phone! So, to learn more about how this type of transfer works and how to do it digitally, check out below.

Learn how to transfer a vehicle through the Digital Transit Wallet app

In this way, according to the government, the idea is to allow people to validate the vehicle transfer transaction through a digital signature. This subscription is done through the gov.br platform. Thus, citizens who opt for the digital transfer of vehicles will no longer have to worry about having the receipt signed at a notary’s office.

Currently, however, not all Detrans offer this possibility. This is because each state has its own traffic laws. But among those who have already adopted the measure are:

Acre;

Ceará;

Mato Grosso do Sul;

Paraná;

Rio Grande do Sul;

Large northern river;

Pernambuco;

Roraima;

Mato Grosso;

Sergipe;

For;

Rio de Janeiro;

Minas Gerais;

Rondônia.

Rio de Janeiro even joined the platform in June. Therefore, your drivers can now make the purchase and sale process between individuals just by accessing the app. But attention: digital transfer is only possible for vehicles with documents issued from January 4, 2021.

Finally, to check out the news, download the Digital Transit Wallet app (available for Android and iOS), log in, register the purchase or sale intention, fill in the necessary information, enter your data and, of course, subscribe digital.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/shutterstock.com