“I think the favorite was Flamengo”; Palmeiras winger sends royal over 2021 Libertadores final

Flamengo this year still contemplates the conquest of two titles in the national and international scene: the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores. Rubro-Negro faces Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense respectively in competitions. But before that, Dorival’s team faces Cuiabá in the Brasileirão this Saturday (8).

Speaking of Libertadores, it was the 2021 edition, in which Flamengo lost to Palmeiras, which became a topic among fans this weekend. That’s because Palmeiras’ left-back, Uruguayan Piquerez, was interviewed on ESPN’s A Bola da Vez program and recalled the decision.

“The truth is that every Uruguayan fan supported either me or De Arrascaeta. And, as I had played in Peñarol, there were a lot of people who were rooting for me. And then in the game, what happened, we didn’t win until Deyverson’s iconic goal. I think the favorite was Flamengo. We will remember for a lifetime“, said the wingman

During this year’s edition, Rubro-Negro fans hoped that there would be a re-edition of the final in 2022, but Palmeiras ended up being defeated by Athletico Paranaense in the semifinals and ‘frustrating’ the desire of many flamenguistas who sought to avenge the past.

The side also revealed that in that game he was afraid of failing against Flamengo because Abel asked him to do an unprecedented role in his career: “First time in my life. Libertadores Final. Third quarterback. But I wanted to play, so I didn’t say, ‘No, Abel. I’ve never played as a third centre-back’. Was hard“, said the Ala.