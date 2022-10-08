“I want black women to feel seen,” says Viola Davis

This Friday’s Free Station (7) talked about transforming women.

In editing, Cris Guterres had the opportunity to talk to one of the most influential actresses in the world: Viola Davis.

She was passing through Brazil with the premiere of the film “The King Woman”, which is the protagonist and producer. Viola explained the power that women have in transforming our society, analyzing the importance of its representation.

Check out the full conversation:

“Seeing you (Cris Guterres) entering the room, interviewing me with a smile, with the feeling of not feeling invisible, is the best gift I could imagine as an artist. […] I want these women to feel seen.”said the actress.

Viola also told how the film moved her.

“It changed me in every way. I feel that somehow I was born as an agojie (leaders portrayed in the film). It made me realize the warrior that exists within me and I am so grateful for that,” she concluded.

Watch the program in full:

The Estação Livre program is presented by journalist and entrepreneur Cris Guterres, considered by Forbes magazine one of the most innovative content creators of 2020. Made by a majority of black women, the attraction’s mission is to value culture.