In a remarkable advance, Intel is close to producing quantum chips on a large scale – Tecnoblog

In a remarkable advance, Intel is close to producing quantum chips on a large scale

In the laboratories of large companies, research on quantum computing progress at a strong pace. A proof comes from Intel. The company has just produced quantum chips uniform and stable. What does that mean? That mass production of these chips is closer than we think.

