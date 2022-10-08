In comparison with Grêmio and Bahia, Vasco has the theoretically more difficult table until the end of Serie B

After two seasons with clubs with big fans, Serie B could be facing its last five “starred” matches. With Cruzeiro already guaranteed in the elite, São Paulo and Botafogo practically free from the fall (they have less than 1% of chance) and Santos with only 2% of risk, the national second may be without any Brazilian champions in the last 35 years for 2023 For that, of course, Grêmio, Bahia and Vasco need to confirm their presence in the G4. The three enter the field this Saturday.

Of all, the one who will have the biggest challenge ahead is Vasco. Not only for being the one who closes the G4, with just three points ahead of the fifth place. But also for the level of difficulty of its final stretch. Of the five remaining games, only in one can he be considered a strong favorite. Just the one at 18:30, against Novorizontino, in São Januário.

That’s because, in addition to being only the 14th best visitor in Serie B (they haven’t won away from home since the 14th round, on June 25), the São Paulo team is going through a bad moment. In the last six matches, they have three defeats, two draws and only one triumph.

Even without Alex Teixeira, who was the hero of the last victory but received the third yellow card, and with Raniel and Nenê in a bad phase, Jorginho’s team should have no difficulty imposing itself in São Januário. The good news is the return of Yuri Lara, who was suspended against the Worker.

“One thing is for sure: the team will be offensive, it needs to be a team that can propose the game, that has courage, so that we can bring joy and confidence to the fans,” said Jorginho when making a prediction of today’s match.

The victory is also necessary because, then, the Maltese Cross will make a sequence of four clashes with teams that today are candidates for a spot in the G4. Therefore, not even from the games in São Januário one can expect that Vasco will have an easy life.

points for access

According to the football probability sector of the mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the team that reaches 64 points will be 100% guaranteed in the Série A. 99.9%. That is: it may be sufficient for access to depend on other results. This means that, to depend only on you, Vasco still needs ten to 12 points from the next 15 in dispute. Bahia, in third place at the moment, still needs from nine to 11. Grêmio, vice-leader, is the closest to the goal: six to eight points have yet to be conquered.

In addition to being very close to the necessary score, the gaucho team still has a theoretically easier sequence than the other two. The game against Londrina, at 16:30, at Estádio do Café, can be considered the most balanced of its sequence. Even so, the club from Paraná is going through a moment of low performance — it won only five of the last 18 points played. Anxiety over the proximity of the G4 seems to have affected the players’ performance.

Then, of the four remaining commitments of Grêmio, in three he can be tagged as a favorite. Even in the classic against Bahia, on the 16th, in Porto Alegre. The Bahian tricolor has not won as a visitor since the 18th round, on July 16. To top it off, he’s been suffering from irregularity. He won just six points out of the last 18 he played.

Bahia: table can help

Despite the bad moment, the northeast team benefits from the table. The duel with Grêmio is the only one in which the current third-placed team enters as an underdog. Their final streak will feature three home games. Starting at 16h, against Brusque, one of the worst visitors of Serie B and coming from a series of five consecutive defeats.

Even if it stays for the final rounds, Bahia’s access can still be facilitated if the last two opponents (Guarani, at home; and CRB, away) are already free from the threat of relegation by the time they face the team now led by Eduardo baroque. Which is very likely. Today, the risk of falling for the Campinas club is only 1.3%. Already that of Alagoas is even lower: 0.07%.

Source: Extra