Inter Milan beat Sassuolo and win again after two rounds in Italiano | italian football

After two straight defeats at Italiano, Inter Milan recovered this Saturday by beating Sassuolo 2-1, away from home, in the opening of the ninth round.

1 of 1 Edin Dzeko (9) heads Inter Milan’s second goal against Sassuolo — Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP Edin Dzeko (9) heads Inter Milan’s second goal against Sassuolo (Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP)

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko was the highlight of the match, scoring both of Inter’s goals. Davide Frattesi scored the home team’s goal, completing a cross from Brazilian side Rogério.

The victory takes Inter Milan to 15 points, provisionally in seventh place, awaiting the sequence of the round. Sassuolo, which was tied with the rival in the table, remains with 12 points, falling to ninth place.

Dzeko opened the scoring in the 44th minute of the first half, finishing Dumfries’ cross from the right with his right foot. In the second stage, Rogério crossed in the measure for Frattesi to equalize at 15, but Inter pressed in search of victory and reached the second goal at 30: Mkhitaryan crossed from the left and Dzeko headed with no chance for goalkeeper Consigli.