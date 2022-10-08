Iran says Mahsa Amini’s death was from illness, not ‘beating’

Young man died three days after being taken away by the moral police; Her death triggered a series of demonstrations across the country and around the world that have lasted almost a month.

Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Hundreds of protesters have protested since September 16 against the death of Mahsa Amini



the government of Will released this Friday, 7, a note referring to the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman taken by the moral police and who died after being in a coma for three days. Contrary to everything that has been said so far, that the young woman’s death is related to the beating she suffered, they reported that the death is related to a brain disease and was not caused by beating, according to a medical report released by the Republic. Islamic. The Iranian Forensic Organization reported that “Mahsa Amini’s death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs” but by “surgical intervention due to a brain tumor at age 8”, according to the report published by state television. Amini was accused of breaking the Islamic Republic’s strict female dress code, which requires covering one’s hair with a veil and wearing discreet clothing, and died on September 16. The information goes against that reported by the young woman’s cousin, Erfan Salih Mortezaee, who reported that doctors said the cause of death was associated with the beating.

His death sparked protests and a wave of violence in the streets, which resulted in the death of many protesters and members of the security forces, as well as hundreds of arrests. At least 92 people have died since September 16, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR). In turn, the Iranian authorities released a balance of 60 dead, including 12 security agents. The case also gained repercussion on the international scene and has already been cited by some world leaders who support the demonstrations that are taking place and the struggle of women to end repression. However, this position displeased the Iranian authorities. Iran’s Supreme Guide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday accused his staunch enemies, the United States and Israel, of fomenting the wave of unrest across the country. “The young woman’s death broke our hearts,” said the 83-year-old Supreme Guide. “But what is not normal is that some people, without evidence or investigations, turn the streets into a danger, burn the Koran, women remove their veils and burn mosques and cars,” Khamenei added.

*With information from AFP