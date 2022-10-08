Is Hellraiser 2022 a sequel, remake or reboot? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

There has been some confusion over whether Hulu’s 2022 Hellraiser movie is a sequel, a remake, or a reboot of the entire series. Here’s the answer.

There has been some confusion as to whether the new Hellraiser film is a sequel, reboot or remake of the original film. Clive Barker’s novel The Infernal Heart received for the first time a film adaptation, written and directed by the author himself, in 1987. The first Hellraiser The film then launched a film franchise consisting of nine sequels, with the help of its most iconic character, Pinhead.

Replacing the original Pinhead, Doug Bradley, in Hellraiser 2022 is direction 8 star Jamie Clayton. Taking charge of the series is director David Bruckner. Bruckner debuted in the horror genre with his V/H/S segment, amateur nightbefore directing the critically acclaimed psychological horror film the nightclubstarring Rebecca Hall.

Hulu 2022 Hellraiser The film is not a sequel to the original 1987 film, nor is it a traditional remake. Instead, it serves as a readaptation of Clive Barker’s book. The Infernal Heartas well as a reboot of the entire Hellraiser franchise. Ignoring the series’ previous continuity is a sensible idea for Hellraiser 2022, given the amount of sequels that have been panned – no installment after the 1987 original has a score higher than 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning they all received generally negative reviews from critics.

Why Hellraiser Isn’t a Direct Remake of the 1987 Movie

Hellraiser 2022’s status as a remake and reboot rather than a straight remake frees you up to explore Clive Barker’s ideas further in The Infernal Heart. For example, in the novel, Pinhead and the rest of the Cenobites were described as androgynous. Pinhead, specifically, was also described as having more of a female voice than Doug Bradley’s male speech in the 1987 film. Therefore, the Hellraiser reboot’s female Pinhead (played by Jamie Clayton) makes her more accurate of the original text.

The new Hellraiser being a reboot of the series rather than a remake of the original film also removes it even more of the series’ flaws. Many of Hellraiser the sequels were criticized for being cheap and having little to do, thematically, with Clive Barker’s original story. The 2011 installment Hellraiser: Revelations it was quickly produced within a few weeks just so Dimension Films could retain the rights to the franchise. The film’s cynicism was so evident that Doug Bradley declined to participate, despite having played Pinhead in every other film. Hellraiser films up to that point, necessitating a character overhaul for the first time in the franchise. Starting anew, with all-new continuity and a fresh take on Clive Barker’s source material, the work of David Bruckner Hellraiser reboot looks to be the most exciting film in the franchise in 35 years.