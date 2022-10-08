Is it worth swapping iPhone 13 for iPhone 14? Answer 5 questions and find out – 10/07/2022

The pre-sale of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro lines in Brazil starts today (7) with prices ranging from R$7,599 to R$15,499. Official sales start from next Friday (14).

With that, comes the uncomfortable question for some consumers about a possible cell phone exchange: is it worth giving up your iPhone 13 to exchange for one of this year’s releases?

Good, tilt will help with that. Just think about the five questions below honestly before opening your wallet.

Before starting:

– Keep in mind that the investment for now will be more than R$ 7 thousand in a possible exchange of device. Over the months, the value of launches tends to drop a little in the face of promotions and cash payment. Depending on your case, it’s worth waiting longer.

– Both the iPhone 13 and the 2022 models have advanced performance. Even though the previous generation was released in 2021, the processor’s lifespan is still a good few years.

iPhone 13 128 GB for R$ 5,021:

iPhone 14 128GB for R$7,599:

1 – How are you with money?

It’s an obvious question, but it is interesting that the cost-benefit of the investment is taken into account, especially if the money you are thinking of using for the purchase is more in contact.

In 2022, the minimum wage in Brazil is worth R$1,212. The cheapest iPhone 14, which is the 128GB model, costs R$7,599. That is, more than six times above the country’s salary floor.

If we talk about the most expensive model, which is the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max, this difference is more than 12 times greater: the device costs R$ 15,499.

It is evident that, with each new Apple release, the iPhone gains different features. There are years that the improvements are greater than others. But, in general, there is always something new (although it may be more inside the cell phone than outside it).

We’ll talk about the technical differences more below. But there is already an answer in the can: if If you have to make some kind of big financial commitment to switch from the iPhone 13 to the 14, we already anticipate that the technical differences between cell phones are not big enough for this “sacrifice” to be made.

2 – Does the notch taking away screen space bother you?

For years, the iPhone has been criticized for its notch, that black rectangular space at the top of the screen, where the selfie camera is located.

While competitors were finding solutions for the front camera, which include a discreet space in a circle shape or even everything hidden, a trend in the market, Apple was keeping its notch as a striking feature.

On the iPhone 13 line, it even decreased a little, but it remained big. In this year’s iPhone, that changed radically — at least in the more expensive and sophisticated models, which are the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

They work with the “Dynamic Island” notch, a kind of “island” at the top of the screen, which combines software and hardware to position the selfie camera and notifications in the same space, in the shape of a pill.

iPhone 14 dynamic island Image: Playback/Apple

Call alerts, for example, are displayed at the top of the screen after the notch automatically expands (enlarging the pill shape).

When listening to music, the same thing happens. Artist information and buttons to fast forward or rewind are highlighted in the same place.

It’s one of the main innovations of Apple’s new phones, and if it’s something you’ve been looking for a while, the switch will be worth it if you have the money to invest in the device.

NOTE: The iPhone 14 “common” and the 14 Plus follow with the static and larger notch.

3 – Do you prioritize screen size?

If the answer is yes, forget about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, both 6.1 inches.

Consider investing in the iPhone 14 Plus, which is 6.7 inches. It is the same size as the display of the 14 Pro Max model (the most advanced of all). However, it costs much less than R$ 15 thousand.

It hasn’t started to be sold yet. Its arrival is scheduled for October 28 — from R$8,599.

The cell exchange will be positive especially if your iPhone 13 is the Mini, with only 5.4 inches of screen – this year, there is no “mini” model within Apple’s cell phone portfolio.

4 – How do you use your cell phone camera?

If you work with photography and/or like to have high quality recording of your videos, it’s worth checking out what the cameras of the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models can do — tilt prepared guide about it recently.

In short, there is a clear evolution in the camera sensors more expensive models this year, with the main camera going from 12 MP to 48 MP. The increase in resolution in itself does not mean a better camera, but the way in which the photo is processed, “combining” four pixels into one, is something quite significant in the final quality.

In addition, the front camera, while not the most used by professional photographers, has also seen a noticeable improvement, with variable and auto focus for the first time.

In all iPhone 14s, by the way, photo processing has evolved with the arrival of the Photonic Engine, a computational photography model that improves low-light and low-light photos. So if cameras are your highest priority, it’s something that there is noticeable improvement.

5 – Want to change if changes are really significant?

If you’ve come this far and you’re still in doubt, it’s worth stressing: the changes between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 were, in essence, quite small.

In fact, in the opinion of some experts, they were almost insignificant: for journalist Patrick Holland, from the American technology website Cnet, “the iPhone 14 represents one of the most minimal changes from one year to the next in Apple’s history.” .

What does that mean? If we take into account the transition from the iPhone 12 to the 13, the changes were much more sensitive.

When Apple launched the last generation, in 2021, it was full of news:

the extremely fast A15 Bionic processor,

a more durable battery,

reduced notch, among other improvements.

The fact is that much of this is also present in the iPhone 14.

In terms of the unique features of the iPhone 14, there is a tool for detecting car accidents, as well as a system that connects the phone with satellites in case of an emergency, if you are in a place with no connection and no telephony signal.

However, they will not be available in Brazil. If you only intended to change your phone in case of radical changes, it’s worth waiting for the iPhone 15 to see and proceed with your iPhone 13.

