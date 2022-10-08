“It is being analyzed…”; Former Real Madrid coach is offered to Santos, and Rueda ‘prepares’ onslaught

In a complicated phase in the Brazilian Championship, in which it is closer to the Z-4 ​​than the classification zone for Libertadores, Santos also has difficulties in the market. Proof of this is that, after the departure of coach Lisca, Peixe remains under the command of interim Orlando Ribeiro, at least, by all indications, until the end of this season.

Club president Andrés Rueda is still looking for a new name to lead Santos next season. After Beccacece and Marcelo Bielsa’s refusals, a new foreign name emerged behind the scenes at Peixe. According to Torcedores, it is the Argentine Santiago Solari, who even coached Real Madrid in the 2018/19 season.

Also according to the report, Rueda prioritizes a foreign professional in the market and continues to evaluate some names offered, among them Solari. Your profile is being reviewed by the Club Management Committee.

It is worth noting that the Spaniard stayed at Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018 commanding Real Madrid Castilla, a kind of ‘B team’ of the Merengues. Solari was even the coach who took Vinicius Jr to the professional squad after a period at Castilla.

Solari has been without a club since leaving América (MEX) last season. As Real Madrid coach, the Argentine won the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup. On that occasion, the Merengue team beat Grêmio 1-0, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, with a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo.