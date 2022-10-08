“It will be better than…”; Neto is delighted with Endrick and predicts Palmeiras’ jewel above football star

The Academy’s up-and-coming jewel finally got his chance on the first team of the palm trees. Last Thursday (6th), endrick was triggered against Coritiba, to the delight of the Palestinian mass present at Allianz Parque. The youngster had three chances to consecrate his debut with goals, he didn’t score the nets, but he showed that he’s prepared.

The expectation around Endrick is not only on the part of the Alviverde fans. The press also casts its eyes on the creation of Verdão and this Friday (7th), presenter Neto made a high bet on the player’s future.

“Congratulations to Endrick. Exciting to see his father… I think this boy, for me, will be the Ballon d’Or, the best player in the world… this boy will be one of the greatest talents in Brazilian football of all time. The boy came in, had two chances to score, he took off. He will be better than Ronaldo Phenomenon. Listen to what I’m saying“, nailed the former player on his YouTube channel.

However, Neto made a reservation and, still in his exercise of futurology, pointed out that Endrick will not reach the level of another Brazilian football star: “He just won’t be better than Romário. Inside the area, nobody was better than Romario, not even Pelé. What this kid plays is a joke. It’s a sprint, right foot, left foot, speed, it’s strong… Palmeiras should stay until they’re 18, 19 and then it’s Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid… it’s the future. Congratulations to the people who help him, his mom… this kid is going to be much better than Ronaldo Phenomenon”, he concluded.