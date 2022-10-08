It’s October 3rd! Lindsay Lohan recalls scene from ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan in “Mean Girls”. Photo: Publicity/Paramount Pictures

Lindsay Lohan Relives Iconic Scene From 'Mean Girls'

Movie released in 2004 left October 3 marked forever

Actress played one of the protagonists of the production

It’s October 3rd again! 18 years after the release of “Mean Girls”a specific scene from the film remains eternalized in world pop culture and in the hearts of fans of the film.

The movie starring Lindsay Lohan is marked by the moment when Cady Heron, played by Lohan, talks to her classroom crush about the date of that day. “It’s October 3rd”, replies the girl, who never let that day go unnoticed.

The date has been commented on every year since then. Even the actress who lives the scene together with Jonathan Bennett, who plays the young Aaron Samuels, recalled this on her Instagram profile.

In stories, the production star shared the video from the official page of “Mean Girls” to celebrate the date. “You already know what day it is! But have you already purchased the new limited edition Mean Girls Steelbook?”, says the profile in the publication’s caption about the sale of a limited book with images of the plot.

With a script and participation by Tina Fey, the feature starring Lindsay Lohan still has the stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert to complete the group so dear to the public.

Lindsay Lohan is a Netflix star

The 2000s icon is officially back in romantic comedy movies or with that “Afternoon Session” vibe. Netflix recently announced that the actress will star in “Irish Wish”, the streaming platform’s newest novel.

The detail is that the screen veteran is already in the cast of “Falling for Christmas”, a Christmas feature set to reach the public on November 10th. A double gift for millennials who have followed the actress’s career in cinemas and live with nostalgia for “Mean Girls” or “Fresh Friday”. Click here to learn more.