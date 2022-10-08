Jacob Montes debuts for Botafogo; see the American’s bids against Avaí | botafogo

The American Jacob Montes made his debut for Botafogo in a 2-1 victory over Avaí, on Thursday, in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship. The midfielder entered the field at halftime, when he replaced midfielder Gabriel Pires.

+ Analysis: Botafogo fits with Luís Castro’s finger

+ Botafogo only loses to leader Palmeiras in away points

In the 50 minutes he was on the field, Jacob made nine passes (eight right and one wrong). For the sake of comparison, the rookie’s participation was lower than that of his midfield teammates in the second half. Tchê Tchê gave 12 passes (all correct), and Eduardo, 14 (10 correct and four wrong).

1 of 2 Jacob Montes, from Botafogo, and Jean Pyerre, from Avaí — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR Jacob Montes, from Botafogo, and Jean Pyerre, from Avaí — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR

Jacob also tried to make a tackle, but got out of play without the ball. The most significant participation of the 23-year-old was the pass for Jeffinho’s conclusion, in the 26th minute of the second half (watch below in the bid compilation).

Botafogo’s new reinforcement, Jacob Montes debuts against Avaí

At Botafogo since August, Jacob can already understand some words and expressions in Portuguese. The language difference, however, is not a problem for the current group, which has players with international experience in England, for example, such as Rafael, Marçal and Piazon.

– He has been working hard to learn to speak Portuguese. In a short time, he understands very well what the mister goes through during the week. He rarely asks to repeat some guidance. Enjoy and congratulate him for his effort – said Marçal, after the game against Avaí.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

The American’s debut also pleased Castro. Without Lucas Fernandes, in transition from an injury not reported by Botafogo, the coach saw in Jacob an alternative to try to change the team’s midfield against Avaí.

Luis Castro analyzes Jacob Montes, debuting at Botafogo

– Jacob is a player who works very hard on a daily basis, he can play as an attacking midfielder, or as one of the two midfielders, he has an advanced technique, he can also play through the central flanks and have good finishing. He integrates well because he is humble and hardworking, I really appreciate his work and dedication to work-praised Luís Castro.

Botafogo will play again on Sunday, against São Paulo, at 4 pm, at Morumbi. The two teams are tied in the Brazilian classification table, with 40 points, two of América-MG, eighth place.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧

Watch: all about Botafogo on ge, on Globo and on sportv