Jennifer Lawrence ‘lost control’ of her career after the success of The Hunger Games – Film News

Jennifer Lawrence’s success in cinema came from her starring role in the four films in the Hunger Games franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the main stars of Hollywood especially because of the Hunger Games franchise, where she played the role of the protagonist Katniss Everdeen in the adaptation of the famous literary saga of Suzanne Collins to the cinemas. But not everything is rosy and the actress revealed that she felt a loss of control in her career after the huge success of the first Hunger Games released in 2012.

During a recent Q&A at the London Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence shared her feelings about working on the hit franchise. “I think I lost my sense of control. Between The Hunger Games go out and win the Oscar [por O Lado Bom da Vida de 2012], I became a commodity that felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t think of the years to come, [porque houve] just a loss of control,” he says.

Jennifer Lawrence’s recognition in Hollywood began with the role of Mystique in the X-Men franchise, where she appeared in First Class (2011), Days of Future Past (2014), Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019), and in the Hunger Games franchise, where he starred in the films Hunger Games (2012), In Flames (2013), Hope – Part 1 (2014) and Hope – The End (2015). She was nominated four times for an Oscar in her career, for her roles in Winter of the Soul (2010), The good side of life (2012) where she won for Best Actress, Hustle (2013) and Joy: The Name of Success (2015).

The Hunger Games: Set to replace Jennifer Lawrence as the protagonist of the new film in the saga

Jennifer Lawrence rules out returning to major Hollywood franchises

Jennifer Lawrence in the movie Causeway (2022).



After a long time, Jennifer Lawrence finally feels that she has regained her identity, especially when she returns to independent productions, such as Causeway. – Lila Neugebauer’s intimate drama about a US soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggling to adjust to life at home – a project she started working on in 2019, before the pandemic.

“I’m so glad that eventually, finally, in my late 20s, I stopped and made some major changes, and got the voice back in my head. Now, it feels personal to me for the first time in a long time.” London Film Festival on New Career Phase These comments from Jennifer Lawrence may also explain the brief hiatus in acting after 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, as she would only appear in another film with Don’t Look Up (2021). ).

Despite the problems she had dealing with her career after the success of The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence points out that it was fun to work on big movie franchises, even if she doesn’t intend to return to those jobs in the future. “Franchises are a lot of fun, but I couldn’t do one right now. I’m too old and fragile,” joked the actress, now 32.

causeway with Jennifer Lawrence premieres November 4 on Apple TV+.