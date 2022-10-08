JK Rowling detonates trans institution and pins Emma Watson

J.K. Rowling, the author of the books Harry Pottercommented on Twitter about an organization that helps trans people, and indirectly pinned the actress Emma Watsonwho played Hermione Granger in the films based on the Harry Potter books.

Since 2019, Rowling has been involved in controversy due to her controversial positions towards trans people.

Which led some fans to be divided whether they would remain fans or not, after all Harry Potter, as well as the author, began to receive several attacks on the internet.

On October 4th, JK Rowling took to Twitter to report on an organization known as the Mermaids.

The author pointed out that Mermaids recently selected a curator who advocates pedophilia.

“We now learn that Mermaids has appointed a pedophilia apologist as a curator and that their online moderator has encouraged children to move to a platform notorious for sexual exploitation. This is a charity that has achieved unprecedented influence in the UK.”

In the sequel, Rowling pointed out that Mermaids only achieved notoriety because of corporations and celebrities. Among these celebrities who supported the organization is Emma Watson. Rowling wrote:

“They couldn’t have done it without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly pushed them forward, even though the red flags have been there for years.”

Watson, who shared her support for Mermaids in June 2020: “I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, you might feel inclined to do the same.”

JK Rowling’s Controversies

The controversy surrounding JK Rowling’s transphobia began when she liked tweets that described trans women as “men in dresses”, and also mocked an article that used the term “people who menstruate”.

She supported activist Maya Forstater after she was fired for transphobic tweets and wrote a statement in June 2020 about reasons she was “concerned about the new trans activism.”

The writer objected to Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Act which would help simplify the process for people to legally change their gender.

Actors who were part of the Harry Potter film franchise, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, have already condemned Rowling’s comments. While others, like Jason Isaacswants to avoid touching the subject.

Because of this, some Harry Potter fans ended up moving away from the franchise, as well as joking that Rowling never wrote the boy wizard books.

Supposedly, a book by Rowling herself tells the story of a woman who was killed by trans activists, and many considered what goes on in the book very similar to what the author has shown on her networks.

