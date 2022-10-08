Johnny Depp and the most famous who were on the verge of bankruptcy

In recent years, Johnny Depp’s career has undergone many twists and turns. With extravagant personal expenses, costs of the lawsuit filed against Amber Heard, and other financial problems, the actor almost went bankrupt. What a lot of people don’t know is that the star is far from the only famous person to go through this problem.

In Hollywood, fame is fickle – and so is fortune. Many actors who earned millions of dollars early in their careers ended up spending indiscriminately and getting involved in massive financial turmoil.

Therefore, in all professions, it is extremely important to create a “stocking-up” for the most complicated days. The fall, most of the time, happens faster than the rise.

With that, we list below 7 celebrities who, like Johnny Depp, were on the verge of bankruptcy; check out.

Johnny Depp

At the height of his career, Johnny Depp used to earn around 20 million dollars per movie. But on many occasions, the box office failed to make up for the investment. The actor is also known for his extravagant spending. Depp even spent $3 million to throw journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes into a cannon.

Additionally, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was famous for spending $30,000 a month on his cellar wines (among other luxurious purchases). As a result, the actor lost much of his fortune. It is worth remembering that he also spent about 25 million dollars in the lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Lindsay Lohan

One of the most popular actresses of the 2000s, Lindsay Lohan is a clear example of the dark side of fame. After the huge success of films like Operation Cupid, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, the actress has gotten a bad rap in Hollywood – thanks to her fickle temper and drug addiction.

Although she has earned millions of dollars from her acting, modeling and singing career, Lindsay Lohan has spent much of her fortune on legal troubles. In 2012, Lohan’s accounts were blocked by the IRS, for a debt of about $233,000 in taxes. Today, Lindsay Lohan’s fortune is valued at just $800,000.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has made millions of dollars as a true boxing icon. The athlete’s popularity even inspired a Nintendo video game. The boxer, on the other hand, has always struggled to deal with fame. In the 1980s, he went through a rocky (and costly) divorce. Shortly after, he was convicted of rape and imprisoned for three years.

The boxer even tried to return to the sport, but in 1997, he lost his license after ripping off part of his opponent Evander Holyfield’s ear. Five years later, Mike Tyson filed for bankruptcy. Eventually, Tyson managed to regain his fortune thanks to his various film and TV appearances. Currently, Tyson has around $3 million to his name.

Shia LaBeouf

In the 2000s, Shia LaBeouf was seen as one of Hollywood’s most promising stars. At the time, the actor made millions of dollars with films like Transformers, Paranoia and Indiana Jones: The Crystal Career Kingdom. However, starting in 2012, Shia began to draw attention from the press for her erratic behavior.

Apparently, the actor suffered a kind of mental breakdown – which prevented his casting in several projects and exponentially reduced his income. Furthermore, Shia LaBeouf was sued for abuse and domestic violence. The actor still has a fortune of 25 million dollars, but if he didn’t have such a bad reputation, the value could be much higher.

Michael Jackson

It is important to clarify that, given his enormous fame, influence and fortune, Michael Jackson was never close to bankruptcy. However, the King of Pop spent a good part of his fortune on ventures, to say the least, unusual. In the construction of the Neverland Ranch alone, the singer disbursed about 30 million dollars.

Also, for the foundation of artistic projects, Michael Jackson spent approximately 65 million dollars. The allegations of pedophilia also caused a hole in the star’s finances. By all indications, MJ spent about 20 million dollars in legal costs. Today, the estate of the King of Pop is valued at 500 million dollars.

Nicolas Cage

Famous for films like The Legend of the Lost Treasure and 60 Seconds, Nicolas Cage “burned” a good part of his fortune with extravagant purchases and a luxurious lifestyle. In 2006, for example, the actor bought a private island for around $3 million. Along with the property, he also acquired 4 luxury yachts worth 20 million.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. In the early 2000s, Nicolas Cage purchased 15 homes – both in the United States and abroad. He also sued his former manager for an alleged 20 million fraud. Still in 2006, Cage fell into the fine mesh of the IRS with $13 million in back taxes. Eventually, the actor managed to pay off the debts.

Toni Braxton

Famous for songs like “Another Love Song” and “Unbreak My Heart,” Grammy-winner Toni Braxton also struggled financially. The singer has already filed two bankruptcy filings, one in 1998 and the other in 2010. In the most recent lawsuit, Braxton listed $10 million in debt of $50 million.

Fortunately, the singer managed to turn it around in 2013. Six months later, she acquired a 3 million dollar mansion in the Calabasas neighborhood – one of the most luxurious in Los Angeles. Currently, Toni Braxton has a fortune of 10 million dollars. The singer also stars in the reality show Braxton Family Values, which is aired by the American broadcaster WE.