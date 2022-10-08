Julia Roberts Returns to Romantic Comedies in ‘A Ticket to Heaven’

Ticket to Paradise (Ticket to Paradise. United States, 2022. On display)

Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) has just graduated from college. During the graduation trip with her best friend to Bali, Indonesia, the young woman falls madly in love with a local resident and decides to get married. Who doesn’t like the story at all are her parents, Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney), who have been divorced for years and live on a war footing. Obsessed with sabotaging their daughter’s marriage, the two team up to stop her from making what they both believe to be their same mistake. The romantic and intoxicating atmosphere of the island, however, sharpens certain memories and becomes the ideal passport for the ex-couple to reconnect. Nostalgic, the film rescues the classic spirit of the romantic comedies that made Julia Roberts famous — and its return to the genre comes in an inspired partnership with Clooney.