Klopp was enchanted by the Brazilian duo, but it was another Arsenal highlight that he tried to sign at just 15 years old

Klopp’s Liverpool will challenge Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli’s Arsenal this Sunday (9), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+

When to face the Arsenal this Sunday (9) with the Liverpoolin departure with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+, Jurgen Klopp will meet again two Brazilians who already enchanted him: Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli. He was another highlight of the Mikel Artetahowever, that the German coach tried to hire in the past, when he was still in charge of the Borussia Dortmund.

First, the compliments. In 2017Gabriel Jesus’ debut year for the Manchester CityKlopp was impressed with the signing of the club led by Pep Guardiola. “They already had an amazing team last season, and then Jesus joined them and I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ I mean, he’s very young and very strong. Incredible player”, he analyzed.

It took Jesus five years in Manchester until the striker decided to leave City for Arsenal this season. So far, the Brazilian has five goals in nine official games. Against Klopp’s Liverpool, the striker has fond memories, having also scored five times in 13 commitments against this Sunday’s rivals – all at the former club.

Two years later it was another Brazilian, this one already at Arsenal since then, who impressed Klopp: Martinelli. And there were few accolades. The first came after a 5-5 draw in English League Cup – the young man gunners scored two goals.

“It’s hard to deal with these guys. Martinelli is the same age (as Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg in that match), but he is the talent of the century, an incredible striker, so it’s difficult,” said Klopp, who added days later:

“He’s 18, right? We have scouts all over the world and I think Edu Gaspar (Arsenal manager) deserves all the credit for this signing. He came from who knows where and he’s an unbelievable player. He’s so young and he looks so mature. He’s already a threat on the pitch,” he stated. “I really like good players. And he’s one of those.”

Time passed, and Klopp did not stop admiring Martinelli. Last January, the coach once again melted for the Brazilian, now 21 years old. “Martinelli, by the way, everyone should remember that name because he is an exceptional player.”

Arsenal midfielder Klopp tried to sign

But the Arsenal that leads the Premier Leaguewith 21 points, already 11 more than Liverpool, has another player that Klopp really likes: Martin Odegaard. In this case, the admiration goes even further: even in Germany, when the Norwegian was only 15 years oldthe coach tried to sign the player to be his manager at Dortmund.

“I really like him. It’s easy these days. It was a little more difficult at the beginning of his career at Real Madrid. It didn’t look like it would work out, I was really disappointed because I wanted him at Dortmund when he was very young.”he revealed in 2021, when Odegaard was already establishing himself at Arsenal after a frustrated spell at Arsenal. Real Madrid and followed by loans.

“We had a long conversation when he was still young, along with his father. In the end, he decided for Real Madrid, and that’s ok, but that’s why I’ve always followed him. It’s very, very impressive. You can imagine how many talents, great talents, insane talents I’ve seen in my career so long in the industry. At the time, Martin was 15 years old and already playing in Norway. Everyone went crazy,” he stated.

“Up until the age of 15, he probably had no difficulty. After that, many things disfavored him. But they made him the person he is today, the man he is today, and the player he is now. I’m really happy that today he’s the player we’ve all been waiting for. In fact, even better. He plays a pivotal role in an incredibly strong Arsenal team.”

Where to watch Arsenal v Liverpool?

Arsenal v Liverpool will have Live broadcastfor the ESPN on Star+this Sunday (9), at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time)