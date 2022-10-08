Late payments and promises affect the environment in São Paulo

The defeat to Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, still has internal repercussions for Morumbi. Sportingly, São Paulo’s biggest problem was not getting the direct spot for next year’s Libertadores. Economically, there was the promise of the board to settle arrears with the cast, which has not yet been fulfilled. The debt comprises outstanding amounts due to the pandemic, image rights and awards.

O UOL Esporte heard sources linked to seven athletes. They reported that after the settlement of Antony, from Ajax-HOL to Manchester United-ING, the current management of the tricolor promised that it would settle the pending issues within 45 days. 38 days after the official announcement, the climate is of total disbelief regarding the possibility of meeting the deadline. There was also a promise that at least part of the amounts would be paid before the final of the South American Championship.

Asked about the promise, the club replied that “the dialogue between players and the board has been permanent. Athletes have been informed and updated on the club’s financial situation whenever this communication is necessary”. Sources linked to the direction of Tricolor point out that efforts have been made to reduce the debt, and that today the total amount is below R$ 10 million. The part referring to balances from the pandemic, according to the people heard, would be R$ 3 million, and there would only be a portion of the athletes’ image rights in arrears.

The club claims that it has not yet received the amounts corresponding to the award for the team’s advancement to the South American final. Sources interviewed by the report with the entity that commands South American football say that the prize of US$ 2 million (R$ 10.4 million at the current price) will be paid after passing through the Conmebol court, for yellow and red card discounts. . The prize for having eliminated Atlético-GO has already been paid (US$ 800 thousand or R$ 4.16 million at the current price).

Players believe that the money from Antony’s transaction would not be used solely to settle arrears. This is because São Paulo will receive approximately R$ 100 million in five installments. There is also the awareness that the amounts received will be necessary for other different commitments of the club. The São Paulo board states that “the payment referring to what the club has to receive for the transfer of Antony from Ajax to Manchester United will be spread over 5 years”.

While continuing with outstanding debts, São Paulo invested heavily in the ball market, with heavy signings, such as midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield-ARG, Nahuel Bustos and Nahuel Ferraresi, from Grupo City.

The sources also show discomfort with the proximity of members of the board with the Independent fans, the club’s main organized group. On Thursday (6), after the 2-1 victory over América-MG, the president of Independente, Henrique “Baby” Gomes, released alleged salaries of the athletes on Instagram. Although there are questions about the values, the publication caused discomfort. The top of the crowd was in Cordoba.

The club’s board repudiates the salary leak. “São Paulo understands that information about values ​​is intimate to each professional, whatever their function or position”. Behind the scenes, people linked to the São Paulo summit attest that the published values ​​do not correspond to reality.

The whole situation also affects coach Rogério Ceni. Two of the sources interviewed reported the coach’s dissatisfaction with the way the pending issues have been managed, to the point of affecting his desire to remain. Ceni has been described as “downed”. In addition to not going to withdraw the medal for the runner-up on Saturday, the captain also did not attend a dinner after the match. São Paulo does not comment on the coach’s future. “Coach Rogério Ceni has a contract with São Paulo FC until December 2023”, says the club.