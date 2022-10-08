Lenovo tablet features 120 hz OLED screen and 8,000 mAh battery

Lenovo last month introduced a new cost-effective tablet, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2. It is built around an 11.2-inch OLED display with a high resolution of 2.5k and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen also supports brightness up to 600 nits and HDR10+.

Inside, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is equipped with a Kompanio 1300T processor. Manufactured by MediaTek, this chip promises high performance even in the most intense tasks. There are also versions with up to 8GB/256GB of RAM and storage. In addition, it comes out of the box with the Android 12 system.

See too:

Other highlights of the tablet is its 8,200 mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging. There are also four audio outputs and a dedicated magnetic keyboard input. In addition, it includes a 13MP main camera and an 8MP front sensor for selfies and video calling.

Main specifications:

Screen: 11.2 inch OLED with high resolution 2.5k , HDR10+, 120 Hz

11.2 inch OLED with high resolution 2.5k , HDR10+, 120 Hz Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 1300T

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T RAM: 8GB

8GB Native Storage: 256GB

256GB Back camera: 13MP

13MP Frontal camera: 8MP

8MP Drums: 8200 mAh with 30W fast charging

8200 mAh with 30W fast charging System: android 12

android 12 Others: Fingerprint reader, four sound outputs

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Tablet is available on AliExpress for import. Its price is around R$ 1800.