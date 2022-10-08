Lenovo tablet features 120 hz OLED screen and 8,000 mAh battery

Lenovo last month introduced a new cost-effective tablet, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2. It is built around an 11.2-inch OLED display with a high resolution of 2.5k and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen also supports brightness up to 600 nits and HDR10+.
Inside, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is equipped with a Kompanio 1300T processor. Manufactured by MediaTek, this chip promises high performance even in the most intense tasks. There are also versions with up to 8GB/256GB of RAM and storage. In addition, it comes out of the box with the Android 12 system.
See too:
Other highlights of the tablet is its 8,200 mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging. There are also four audio outputs and a dedicated magnetic keyboard input. In addition, it includes a 13MP main camera and an 8MP front sensor for selfies and video calling.
Main specifications:
- Screen: 11.2 inch OLED with high resolution 2.5k , HDR10+, 120 Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 1300T
- RAM: 8GB
- Native Storage: 256GB
- Back camera: 13MP
- Frontal camera: 8MP
- Drums: 8200 mAh with 30W fast charging
- System: android 12
- Others: Fingerprint reader, four sound outputs
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Tablet is available on AliExpress for import. Its price is around R$ 1800.