Libertadores Final: Discover the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil | liberators

Stage of the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athlético-PR, the Monumental Stadium of Guayaquil, also known as Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, is located on an avenue in Guayaquil that bears the name of the Ecuadorian club and has a capacity for 59,283 fans. It is the largest stadium in Ecuador.

Central view of the Estadio Monumental de Guayaquil, also known as Isidro Romero Carbo

The Monumental was inaugurated on December 27, 1987. The first match played had the illustrious presence of Pelé and had as guest Barcelona, ​​from Spain, who beat the namesake of Guayaquil by 1 to 0.

At the time, the Athlete of the Century was so impressed with the stadium’s grandeur that he even compared it to the Maracanã.

– If Maracanã is the biggest stadium in the world, Monumental is one of the most beautiful.

Pelé even have a golden plaque inside the stadium with that sentence written on it.

Second Libertadores final in history

The Monumental de Guayaquil has hosted the 1998 Libertadores Cup final between Barcelona de Guayaquil and Vasco da Gama. The Brazilians got the better of the first game, in São Januário, and won by 2 to 0. In the return, in Ecuador, cross-Maltino title after winning by 2 to 1.

The stadium also hosted five matches of the 1993 Copa América, including the grand final.

Guayaquil is in a state of exception

Guayaquil is the second largest city in Ecuador, with a population of around 2.7 million people. Unlike the capital Quito, there is no altitude in Guayaquil, something positive for Brazilian teams in the Libertadores final.

View of the lawn of the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil, stage of the 2022 Libertadores final

Founded in 1538, Guayaquil is located about 420 kilometers from Quito. The atmosphere in the city has been tense in recent months, after an escalation of violence that led the government to declare a state of emergency until at least October 14th.

Two weeks ago, District Attorney Edgar Escobar was murdered. In addition, there has been an increase in crimes in different areas, in addition to an increase in attacks with explosives.

Guayaquil is one of the cities most affected by organized crime in Ecuador and was the scene of 32.5% of homicides across the country in 2022. Despite all the problems, Conmebol ruled out changing the venue of the Libertadores final.

Chairs at the Estadio Monumental de Guayaquil, also known as Isidro Romero Carbo

Grandstands at the Estadio Monumental de Guayaquil, also known as Isidro Romero Carbo

View from the top of the Estadio Monumental de Guayaquil, home to Flamengo and Athletico

Chairs at the Estadio Monumental de Guayaquil, Ecuador