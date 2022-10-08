Lindsay Lohan in “A Christmas Crush”: 8 Movies to Celebrate the Actress’s Return

The film will be released on November 10th, and while the date doesn’t arrive, how about revisiting some of Lidnsay Lohan’s best work in cinema? Look 8 titles with the actress that you need to review!

1. “Mean Girls” (2004)

With its unforgettable catchphrases and iconic costumes, “Mean Girls” is a huge hit to this day. Lidnsay Lohan was the main protagonist of the film, as Cady. In the story, she moves to the United States after years of living in a country in Africa with her parents. Upon meeting Regina George (Rachel McAdams) she sees that high school and the animal world, studied by her family, have a lot in common.

2. “Operation Cupid” (1998)

If you were a child of the 90’s and 2000’s, surely you’ve had enough of watching “Operation Cupid”. In it, Lindsay Lohan plays two twins who were separated as babies after their parents’ divorce. One went to London, while the other stayed in the United States. Everything was fine until they meet again at a campsite and decide to switch places to find out more about their past. Lindsay Lohan is still a child, but she was already showing her talents with acting.

3. “Confessions of a Teenager in Crisis” (2004)

2004 was a special year for Lidnsay Lohan! In addition to “Mean Girls,” she starred in “Confessions of a Teenager in Crisis,” which also talks about a girl trying to navigate high school. But Lola, used to the hustle and bustle of New York, moves to a smaller town, in New Jersey, and tries to conquer the position of the most popular girl in school, which is already filled by Carla (Megan Fox).

4. “Fresh Friday” (2003)

Before becoming known with “Mean Girls”, Lindsay already had a hit under her belt. Once again, we meet Anna, a high school teenager – but very different from Cady and Lola. She’s more of a rocker, with her own band and has a lot of fights with her mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), who just can’t understand her. After a dinner, the two are hit by a curse and switch places, having to live each other’s lives and understanding the different challenges they face.

5. “Luck in Love” (2006)

In “Luck in Love”, Ashley (Lindsay Lohan) is the luckiest person alive! On the other hand, Jake’s (Chris Pine) life is a disaster, with mismatches and missed opportunities. The two meet at a party and fate decides to change things, changing each other’s fortunes. Now, Ashley tries to understand what has happened in her life and realizes that Jake, who was once unlucky, can help her. Of course, the two get closer and realize that love can be the greatest luck of all!

6. “Herbie: My Turbocharged Beetle” (2005)

Maggie, Lindsay’s character, dreams of becoming a racing driver. Her father, on the other hand, is afraid for his daughter and only allows the girl’s brother to follow the path. The man then takes his daughter to pick her own car at a junkyard to cheer her up. Maggie just didn’t know that the abandoned car she took home had a special past and would change her life.

7. “My Work Is a Birth” (2009)

Thea (Lindsay) has a life full of problems, including her boss Jerry (Chris Parnell). The young woman takes care of her younger sister alone and panics when she realizes that she would be fired. To avoid unemployment, she pretends to be pregnant, keeping her job and gaining new special attention from her colleagues. Now, she needs to know how she’s going to get rid of the lie without going back to her old life.

8. “She’s Mighty” (2007)

Lilly’s mother (Lindsay Lohan) doesn’t know what to do to save her complicated relationship with her daughter. So, in a desperate measure, she takes the teenager to her grandmother’s house, Georgia (Jane Fonda). The girl is known for being a strict and serious lady, which seems to be what Lilly needs. It turns out that the family will rediscover old ties and enter a new stage, full of challenges.