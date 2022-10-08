Loco Abreu praises restructuring with SAF and tells Uruguayan player who ‘has the face of Botafogo’

alvinegro idol, Loco Abreu is happy with the moment of the club. In an interview with the channel “Glorious Botafogo“, at an event in the United States, the former Uruguayan player praised the transformation process being carried out by SAF.

– I see this transition as important, positive and necessary for the club to stay within the football line, which requires professionalism, quality and structure. It’s no use paying salary on time if there’s no structure for the athlete and the coach to work. All that is being done is what Botafogo needed to really rebuild. We only remembered Botafogo for its history, but the present was not ideal. Today you are on the right track. I hope that in four, five, six years, it can be much better and that athletes who choose another place today can choose Botafogo because of all this restructuring – said Loco Abreu.

The former striker also told which Uruguayan player he believes looks like Botafogo.

– Everyone already knows, but I don’t know if we’ll make it. The guy who looks like Botafogo, for being strong, playing well, having that feeling, is the Luis Suarez. See everything that the botafoguense likes. But honestly I find it difficult to go. Let it happen. Surely some other Uruguayan will go to Botafogo yet – completed Loco.

See the video: