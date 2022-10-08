Londrina vs Grêmio: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

+ Brazilian Serie B table

Londrina is six points behind Vasco, who opens the G-4. Internally, nobody throws in the towel, but the search is for an immediate reaction: there are four consecutive games without a win, with two draws and two defeats in this period. Tubarão also hopes to change the record with teams at the top of the table, having so far only one victory against the top seven.

Grêmio also tries to end a negative sequence, of four games without a win away from home, with four defeats in the period. Vice-leader with 56 points, Tricolor has seven ahead of Sport, the first team outside the G-4 of Serie B. Depending on other results, the team can guarantee access the other week, in a match against Bahia in the Arena.

Londrina – coach: Adilson Batista

The Shark should have three changes. Without striker Caprini, suspended, the bet should be on Danilo Peu to form the attacking duo with Douglas Coutinho. In the middle, Mandaca returns from suspension, and Emerson Souza disputes a spot with Pedro Cacho. Another exchange will be in the defense, with Saimon returning to the team. He was out against Guarani after a stomach upset, but has recovered and is available.

Probable Londoner: Matheus Albino; Jefferson, Saimon, Vilar and Alan Ruschel; João Paulo, Mandaca, Emerson Souza (Pedro Cacho) and Gegê; Danilo Peu and Douglas Coutinho.

Embezzlement: Matheus Nogueira, Leandrinho and Victor Souza (medical department); Caprini and Matheus Lucas (suspended).

hanging: Saimon, Alan Ruschel, Matheus Nogueira, Jeferson, Denílson and Gegê.

Gremio – coach: Renato Portaluppi

The Grêmio coach counts on the return of defender Kannemann, preserved from the last match. The Argentine can team up with Geromel, to leave Bruno Alves. The midfield will be maintained, with another doubt in the attack. Guilherme, booed by the crowd in the victory over CSA, at the Arena, could give way to Thaciano. In this case, Biel would be shifted from the right side to the left of attack.

Probable Guild: Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Kannemann (Bruno Alves) and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Lucas Leiva; Biel, Guilherme (Thaciano) and Diego Souza.

embezzlement: Ferreira, Janderson, Campaz and Jhonata Robert (injured).

hanging: Elkeson and Thiago Santos.

