“Long time…”; Cássio ‘opens the backstage’ and exposes the real situation of VP at Corinthians

Corinthians is preparing to face Athletico Paranaense this Saturday (8), for another round of the Brazilian Championship. But this Thursday (6), Timão officially presented its new shirt for this season, in which it honors the 10th anniversary of the FIFA Club World Cup title.

During the presentation, goalkeeper Cássio, one of the leaders of Timão, was chosen to present the shirt and gave a press conference. One of the team’s captains was asked about the situation of Vítor Pereira, who has lived through a year of ups and downs in charge of the team and still doesn’t know if it’s for 2023.

For Cássio, the commander is essential to the team: “The campaigns show his quality. We can be in a final, at the top of the table, in the G4 of the Brazilian and have been in that position for a long time… The coach is very important, he has everyone’s respect and everyone tries to do what he asks“said Cassio.

The goalkeeper is one of those who defend the permanence of the coach and says: “Corinthians is having a good year, it had been fluctuating for years, and in this one it reached a final again. In my point of view, the club has to be constantly fighting for titles and being among the first. So, of course, the coach is a very important point for us to be in this situation“, said the archer.

The status of VP’s future is still a mystery, but only on the coach’s side. Duílio Monteiro, president of the Club, has already expressed several times that he wants to count on the coach for 2023, but the commander still puts personal questions in the balance. According to journalist André Hernan, the feeling behind the scenes is that VP is for 2023.