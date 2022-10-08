Love And Thunder » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Chris Hemsworth shares the hilarious giant Mjolnir prop in a behind-the-scenes video of Thor: Love and Thunder posted to the actor’s Instagram.

Chris Hemsworth shared a hilarious video on his Instagram holding a giant Mjolnir on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth installment of the Thor franchise was released on July 8, 2022 to mixed but mostly positive reviews. The film follows a similar tone to the Thor: Ragnarok, full of bright colors and a comedic tone, and features returning characters from previous Thor films. Natalie Portman returned as Jane Foster after not being a part of Thor: Ragnarok to assume the mantle of MightyThor.

Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor as he teams up with Jane to face Gorr, the Butcher of God. The film also focuses on Jane’s struggle with cancer and how her ability to transform into the Mighty Thor and wield Mjolnir slowly worsens her condition. Jane and Thor resolve their past relationship issues in this film as they travel across different worlds to find Gorr. In the end, Jane switches to Mighty Thor one last time to save Thor and loses her life in the process, being taken to Valhalla for dying a hero’s death. The film’s epilogue features Thor adopting Gorr’s daughter, who was brought back to life at the end of the film, and starting to raise her to be a superhero.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Chris Hemsworth is followed by a cameraman carrying a massive Mjolnir. He joked about the hammer’s large nature, saying that it only looked bigger because it worked less for it. Thor: Love and Thunder. He also joked that proportionately, Mjolnir wasn’t that far from its original size. See Hemsworth’s full video above.

How the tone of the Thor movies changed

This behind-the-scenes footage of Thor: Love and Thunder gives an insight into the comic nature of the film and the lightheartedness of the people behind the scenes. The cast seems to be able to have fun backstage and play with the props and each other. This can be attributed to the more comical nature of the Thor universe following the success of Thor: Ragnarok. While Thor: The Dark World was known for being a more dramatic film in both plot and cinematography, recent Thor films have leaned more towards comedy and bright colors.

The lighthearted lens of superhero movies combined with moments of seriousness have made the Thor movies that audiences are enjoying the most. As Marvel fans have shared their enjoyment of these more comedic movies, it’s quite possible that other Marvel franchises could experience a shift in tone like the Thor movies. Clearly, the actors Thor: Love and Thunder had fun on and off the set of this movie.

