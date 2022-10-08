Love & Thunder » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Thor: Love and Thunder brought audiences together with the God of Thunder and other beloved characters from Thor’s previous adventures in a story that relied heavily on comedy, and one theory completely changes the film’s story, making Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi) responsible for the majority. After leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: EndgameThor spent some time “finding himself” and recovering before returning to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunderin which he left the Guardians to rejoin Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg after learning about the dangerous plans of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Joining Thor, Valkyrie and Korg was Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who thanks to her bond with Mjölnir became the Mighty Thor, and together they all found a way to stop Gorr before he killed every god in the MCU, but unfortunately, it meant the death of the Mighty Thor. Thor: Love and Thunder was directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed the previous Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarokwho made some much-needed changes to the God of Thunder and embraced his comedic side, which in turn allowed the character to return for a fourth “solo” adventure. love and thunderso it has a style similar to Ragnarok and the story is full of jokes and a lot of sense of humor, which didn’t sit well with some viewers this time around. It is clear, Thor: Love and Thunder was not safe from several fan theories, and among them is one that justifies the comic and lighthearted tone of the film, reminding the audience that the story is being told by Korg.

Theory: Korg is an unreliable narrator (and lied a lot)

Thor: Love and Thunder begins with Gorr and his daughter, Love (India Hemsworth), struggling to survive without food and water, with Love eventually dying in her father’s arms. Gorr is then summoned by the Necrosword, which teams up with him and drives him to kill the god Rapu, after which Gorr vows to kill all gods. love and thunder then jumps into Thor’s story, with Korg narrating what has happened to the God of Thunder since the end of Avengers: Endgame — and, of course, Korg’s narration is all about making the audience laugh. Korg is even shown telling all this to kids, and Korg returns as the narrator right at the end of Thor: Love and Thundermaking some viewers believe that Korg wasn’t entirely honest throughout the film and many things didn’t happen.

A theory posted on reddit explains that Korg is an unreliable narrator and has lied a lot throughout his Thor and Love story. The author explains that there are different scenes of love and thunder This could prove that Korg lied about many of the events he told the children, starting with some of the most unbelievable and silly details in Korg’s story, such as the God Kronan sitting on a throne made of scissors (which the author links to the joke rock Paper Scissors Ragnarok), Korg being a talking face for much of the film, as the only living part of a Kronan is his face, and his explanation of Kronan’s reproduction, which sounds a lot like something one would tell children to answer a Kronan’s question. “where do babies come from?”. Another element that, according to the author, was invented by Korg was Stormbreaker being jealous of Mjolnir, as Korg doesn’t understand how Stormbreaker and Mjolnir work and their respective abilities, and Thor may not have given powers to the children of Asgardian in the third. act of love and thunderand Korg added it to his story while telling it to a group of kids.

How Korg Lying About Love and Thunder Changes Thor’s Future

This one Thor: Love and Thunder theory is reminiscent of what happened to Iron Man 3which was also criticized for being more comedic than the previous one. Iron Man movies, which viewers have tried to justify by pointing out that, in their post-credits scene, it’s revealed that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and jokes in the story – the big difference is that Tony didn’t make anything up. If Korg really lied about the aforementioned elements in Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor’s future wouldn’t change much, as he still reached Eternity, saw Gorr die, and is now in charge of a resurrected Love, although what would definitely change is the Thor-Stormbreaker-Mjolnir dynamic. Even if Korg was an unreliable narrator and made up things like kids getting superpowers for a while, it shouldn’t affect the future of the MCU, but it would definitely make the audience doubt everything Korg says from now on.