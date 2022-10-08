Manchester United trusts Cristiano Ronaldo to stay… due to lack of clubs interested in the star

According to ESPN, Manchester United are confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the club after the January 2023 transfer period.

The Red Devils are prepared for CR7 to make another effort to leave Old Trafford if he is unable to play regularly with Erik ten Hag.

The club is aware that the Portuguese should try to move early next year.

Uefa rules would allow Ronaldo to transfer to a club in the Champions Leaguedespite having already played three games for United in Europa League of this season.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s well-known desire to find a new club, the Manchester United received only one form offerl, from a club in Saudi Arabia, which was rejected by both Ronaldo’s staff and United.

But sources close to the board insist it is still unclear how much market there would be for CR7 in January, when it will be close to its 38th birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo in a match for Manchester United Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Speculation in the last window linked Ronaldo to Champions League teams like Chelsea, napoli and Bayern Munchenbut none of them formalized any proposal to Manchester United.

Sources told the ESPN there is an understanding that the Blues’ stance may have changed after Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, although they eased their offensive problems with the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the window.

Ronaldo face a difficult start to the season with just one goal scoring, and coach Ten Hag recently admitted that shirt 7 is ‘upset’ at the lack of playing time.

Sources told the ESPN that the Dutchman understands Ronaldo’s situation but would be reluctant to let him leave in January.

The manager has already been told that it is highly unlikely that there will be any money left to spend until next season, reducing the possibility of finding a replacement for the Portuguese forward.