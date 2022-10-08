Mano sets Inter in closed training and has returns from Daniel and Wanderson; see related | International

Inter finished preparing to host Goiás this Sunday morning, at 11 am, in Beira-Rio, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Mano closed the training and took advantage of the last day of preparation to lead a tactical work and define the starting lineup. Daniel, Wanderson and three others return.

The goalkeeper is recovering from a trauma to his right eye, while the striker is cured of a muscle discomfort in his right thigh. Both missed the Colorado group in the last four rounds and should start on the bench against Esmeraldino.

In addition to the duo, De Pena is back after being released to accompany the birth of his daughter, and Johnny returns after serving an automatic suspension. Taison, who lost his father during the week, is also available to Mano Menezes.

Gabriel Mercado is the main casualty of the team. Highlight in the duel with Flamengo, the defender suffered a muscle injury in the right calf and will miss the team for three weeks. Rodrigo Moledo takes the post alongside Vitão.

Mano took advantage of the sunny morning this Saturday, at Parque Gigante’s CT, to make the last strategic adjustments for the confrontation against Jair Ventura’s team, which has not won for five rounds in the competition.

– It will be a very difficult game. We have been preparing for this game and I believe we will need a lot of support from the fans, regardless of the situation during the game. We will do our best to maintain our unbeaten record on the riverside – said Keiller in an interview with the club’s official channels.

The coaching staff has doubts about the lineup. In midfield, Liziero, Edenilson, Johnny, De Pena, Alan Patrick and Mauricio are vying for four spots. In the goal, Keiller goes to the fifth game in a row as a starter.

The likely Inter has: Keiller; Bustos, Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão and Renê; Johnny (Edenilson), De Pena (Liziero), Mauricio, Alan Patrick and Pedro Henrique; German.

– I’m happy to be playing. I’ve been waiting for this moment all year, working on mine and always respecting my teammates. The opportunity came, unfortunately, in the injury of Daniel, a friend of mine. I tried to enjoy it as much as possible and I’m happy with the moment – concluded Keiller.

See the related list:

goalkeepers: Keiller and Daniel

Keiller and Daniel Sides: Bustos, René and Thauan Lara

Bustos, René and Thauan Lara Defenders: Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão, Igor Gomes and Kaique Rocha

Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão, Igor Gomes and Kaique Rocha steering wheels: Johnny, Edenilson and Liziero

Johnny, Edenilson and Liziero Socks: Alan Patrick, De Pena, Mauricio, Taison, Lucas Ramos and Estevão

Alan Patrick, De Pena, Mauricio, Taison, Lucas Ramos and Estevão Attackers: Alemão, Pedro Henrique, Wanderson, David, Braian Romero and Mikael

