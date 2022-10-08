Manufacturers unite and promise not to create killer robots – Época Negócios

+



Robot manufacturers have publicly pledged not to weaponize their products. (Photo: Getty Images)

In cinema and scientific literature, there is no shortage of stories of robots that become “killing machines”. In real life, with the evolution of this type of technology, there is a fear that they could come close to imitating fiction – either autonomously, or responding to the command of humans.

Faced with the risk, robot manufacturers Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree Robotics have publicly pledged not to weaponize their products.

“As with any new technology that offers new capabilities, the emergence of advanced mobile robots offers the possibility of misuse. Untrustworthy people can use them to invade civil rights or threaten, harm or intimidate others,” the companies wrote in a joint statement.

In the document, as highlighted by the Mashable portal, the companies promised not to arm their general-purpose advanced mobility machines. They have also committed to doing the same with software that enables advanced robotics. “Where possible, we will carefully review our customers’ intended applications to avoid potential weaponry.”

“We believe that adding weapons to remotely or autonomously operated robots that are widely available to the public and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible places where people live and work creates new risks of harm and serious ethical issues,” the document adds.

Despite the oaths taken, the mashable notes that they only refer to “general-purpose robots,” which leaves room for manufacturing specific robots for the military. In addition, the report highlights that a company that signed the letter has already put weapons in its robot dogs.

The companies admitted in the letter that commitment alone is not enough to fully address the risks, and so they will ask policymakers to work with them in promoting the safe use of these machines and banning their misuse.

“We also ask all organizations, developers, researchers and users in the robotics community to make similar pledges not to build, authorize, support or permit the attachment of weapons to these robots. We are convinced that the benefits to humanity of these technologies greatly outweigh the risk of misuse, and we are excited for a bright future in which humans and robots work hand in hand to address some of the world’s challenges.”

