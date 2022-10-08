Margot Robbie approves Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie is more than ready to pass on Harley Quinn’s crown to Lady Gaga. More than that, she’s “very excited,” as she said in an interview with MTV News. The actress and singer should play the character in the sequel to Joker (2019), called Joker: Folie à Deux.

“It makes me very happy. I said from the beginning that all I wanted was for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters… like Macbeth or Batman, who go from being a great actor to another great actor,” said Margot Robbie.

Lady Gaga will work with Joaquin Phoenixwho won an Oscar for her performance as the Joker in the 2019 film. It’s good to remember that, officially, the character she will play in the film has not been confirmed, but all the rumors point to Harley Quinn.

The villain was played by Margot Robbie in three films: Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021).

“It’s a great honor to have built such a strong foundation that Harley Quinn can now be one of those characters that other actresses want to play. and I think she [Lady Gaga] will do something amazing,” said Margot Robbie.

In addition to Gaga and Phoenix, Zazie Beetz also returns for the second film, which, speculates, could be a musical. New faces like Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland are also in the cast.

The new Joker movie is set to hit theaters in October 2024.