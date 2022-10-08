Margot Robbie breaks silence and reveals opinion about Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker 2”; watch

Recently, it was revealed that Lady Gaga will be the next Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux”. Now, Margot Robbie, the former interpreter of the character, has given her opinion on the casting of the artist for the role. This Friday (7), in an interview with MTV News, Margot said that she is satisfied with the choice.

During an interview about her new feature “Amsterdam”, which opened in theaters this Thursday (6), Margot opened up about Gaga taking on the role in the film. “It makes me so happy, because I said from the beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, just like Macbeth or Batman, who is always passed from great actor to great actor.” Robbie explained.

Then the star tore praise for the singer: “It’s like someone could do your Batman. I felt honored to have built a strong enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors come in and deliver their own versions of. I’m confident she will do something amazing”. Cute, huh? Watch:

Robbie played Harley Quinn in DC Comics’ “Suicide Squad” (2016) and “The Suicide Squad” (2021) franchises, and in “Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Emancipation.” Now, for “Joker 2”, the highlight goes to Lady Gaga, who will live the character alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the musical sequel, which will be released in October 2024.

The filming of the sequel to “Joker” will begin in December of this year, in Los Angeles, in the United States. Unlike the last production, the new feature will have a very different scenario from the previous one, which took place in New York City. A worldwide box office success, the first film grossed over $1 billion and earned Phoenix his first Oscar for “Best Actor”.

