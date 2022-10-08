Marvel: Avengers Appeared Before the MCU, But Completely Different From Today – Movie News

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the heroes of the Avengers appeared on screens quite differently.

Spider-Man, Captain America and other popular Avengers heroes had adventures in movies and series decades ago, but they were a far cry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today – as they were smaller, low-budget productions, in stark contrast to the success that we have these days with the various movies in theaters and series on streaming.

The movies starring the Avengers are among the biggest hits in cinematic history and have made the MCU one of the most popular franchises today. But long before record-breaking films, some Marvel superheroes found their way onto television screens in old-school adaptations — which may even seem unrecognizable to audiences or have often been forgotten.

captain America





Captain America was re-released for television in 1979, with two films starring Reb Brown: Captain America and Captain America II. He had the character’s physique, but wore a bad costume, considering he had to put on a motorcycle helmet and his shield was transparent.

In the first film, he can only be seen in costume for the last fifteen minutes. And in the story, Captain doesn’t fight super-villains, but normal people – a typical phenomenon in Marvel products released between the 70’s and 80’s. Previously, Captain America had already appeared in a movie produced in 1944 and set in the middle of the Second World War, as propaganda against Hitler.

The incredible Hulk





One of Marvel’s biggest hits before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was The Incredible Hulk, a series that first aired on RTL in the 1980s, produced from 1977 to 1982 and ran for five seasons. She changed a lot from the comics, even the name of the main character: Bruce Banner became Robert Banner. Bill Bixby plays the scientist on the run and Lou Ferrigno plays the Hulk, who didn’t say anything but made a lot of noises with his mouth when nervous. Even with a limited budget and running away from the original concept of the comics, the series managed to be quite successful among the public.

Dr. Weird





Benedict Cumberbatch was not the first actor to play Stephen Strange. In 1978, CBS released a telefilm of Dr. Strange, it was supposed to be a pilot for a TV series, but the project didn’t get off the ground.

Peter Hooten played the Doctor, who is not a surgeon, but a psychiatrist in this visually exaggerated production that jettisoned the character’s classic comic book uniform. Anyway: Dr. Strange has an impressive opponent who can cast spells like him, Morgan LeFey.

Thor





In 1988, Lou Ferrigno’s Hulk returned to television, with three films and the first of them called The Return of the Incredible Hulk. This time they wanted to take more advantage of it and let Bruce Banner meet Donald Blake, Thor’s alter ego in the comics and played by Eric Allan Kramer. He’s here too, but he doesn’t transform into Thor, switching places with him – quite different from what we have in the MCU.

demolisher





In the second Hulk movie, The Trial of the Incredible Hulk (1989), Robert Banner is defended by none other than Matt Murdock, known as Daredevil. The character wears a black suit that is not unlike the one worn by Charlie Cox in the first season of the Netflix Daredevil series, currently part of the Disney+ catalogue. In addition to him, we also have an appearance by the villain Kingpin.

Black Widow





The third and final film in the 1990s Hulk series is titled The Death of the Incredible Hulk and ends with the death of the main character. Two more films were planned, but were canceled due to the death of Bill Bixby. Elizabeth Gracen plays a character who is basically supposed to be Black Widow, but is never called that. It’s interesting that Jasmin, as she is called, is only in the service of her superiors because her sister is being threatened. These are the basic elements of what was later seen in the Black Widow movie in the MCU starring Scarlett Johansson.

Nick Fury





Samuel L. Jackson was marked as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in 1998 actor David Hasselhoff played the role in the TV movie Nick Fury: Agent of SHIELD The character comes out of retirement and now fights Hydra, its leader is Andrea von Strucker – a household name from the MCU. By the way, Baron von Strucker and Arnim Zola are also present in this film with Hasselhoff, characters that are important in modern Captain America films.