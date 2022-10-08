Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur reveals first clip and recurring cast

Marvel’s first clip Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was revealed. The upcoming animated series is based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name and follows 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. The project came to fruition when Marvel President Louis D’Esposito showed actor Laurence Fishburne the comic book. having read Moon-Boy and Devil Dinosaur growing, moon girl piqued his interest, and he was inspired to create a project based on the duo.

Now, a first clip of Maravilha has been revealed thanks to the Marvel’s Moon Girl and Demon Dinosaur panel at San Diego Comic-Con featuring the show’s cast and creative team. The clip shows Lunella, her best friend Casey, and Devil Dinosaur getting ready for a mission in New York’s Lower East Side. While the main cast of the Marvel series had already been revealed, the studio announced that Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, Craig Robinson would be recurring stars, and Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson , Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders and Wesley Snipes as special guests. The full clip can be watched below:

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is slated to debut on Disney+ and Disney Channel in 2023. It joins a long list of Marvel Animation projects that includes work such as Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends and the projects of marvel rising franchise. While the series is a departure from recent Marvel series such as lady marvel, moon knightand even the animation What if…?insofar as it’s not tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s great to see a series that spotlights a black heroine and in a bold and exciting way.

Source: Wonder