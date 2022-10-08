Masterpiece “Anna Karenina” under debate at Instituto Ling on 10/18

Following the Adaptation project – Between Literature and Cinema, Pedro Gonzaga and Roger Lerina analyze the novel written by Leo Tolstoy and brought to the screen by Joe Wright

The project Adaptation – Between Literature and Cinema have another date next time October 18, Tuesday, at 7:30 pm, at Instituto Ling. On the occasion, the teacher, translator, poet and writer Pedro Gonzaga and journalist and film critic Roger Lerina will discuss the romance”Anna Karenina” (1877), by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, and its most recent film version, “Anna Karenina” (2012), directed by Joe Wright and starring Keira Knightley.

Tickets for the conversation have a single price of R$ 30 and can be purchased on the website www.institutoling.org.br and at the reception of the cultural center, which is located at Rua João Caetano, 440, in the Três Figueiras neighborhood.

The romance “Anna Karenina” was initially released in the form of issues of a magazine between 1875 and 1877 – the year in which it gained a book version. In the plot, the main character that gives name to the work lives an extramarital affair, experiencing the hardships of a conflicting love. The story takes place in tsarist Russia, in a context that involves religion, family, politics and social class. The book was defined by Fyodor Dostoevsky as “flawless”.

The film, released almost a century and a half later, was nominated for an Oscar in the categories of best soundtrack, production design and cinematography, taking the award for best costume design.

For a better experience for participants, it is recommended that the public read the book and/or watch the movie, available for Netflix subscribers and for rent on YouTube, Google Play Filmes and Amazon Prime Video.

About the participants:

Pedro Gonzaga is a teacher, translator, poet and writer. Doctor in Literature from UFRGS, with several publications in poetry and prose, he has been working for years with creative writing classes, aimed at the adult audience. He is currently a columnist for the newspapers Zero Hora and O Estado de S. Paulo.

Roger Lerina is a cultural journalist, member of the Brazilian Association of Film Critics (Abraccine) and works as a reporter and film critic at Canal Brasil. He is editor of the website www.rogerlerina.com.br, a platform dedicated to news, articles and videos about cinema, performing arts, music, visual arts and cultural events.

SERVICE – PRESENTIAL PROGRAMMING – LITERATURE AND CINEMA

Adaptation – Between Literature and Cinema

Live chat with Pedro Gonzaga and Roger Lerina about the novel “Anna Karenina” (1877), by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, and its latest film version, “Anna Karenina” (2012), directed by Joe Wright

October 18, Tuesday, at 7:30 pm

Instituto Ling (Rua João Caetano, 440 – Três Figueiras – Porto Alegre/RS)

Age rating: Free

Duration: 90 minutes

tickets

BRL 30.00 (single ticket)

