Mbappé beats Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and is the highest paid player in the world | international football

Kylian Mbappé is the highest-paid new player in the world. The French forward PSG broke an eight-year streak with Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo at the top and set a new record, according to a list released by the magazine Forbes: earnings of U$ 128 million per year, around R$ 666 million.
Messi, who topped the last list, is in second position, with U$ 120 million, followed by the Portuguese of Manchester United, with U$ 100 million. Neymar is the only one in the Top-10, in fourth place, with US$ 87 million. The calculation is from the forecasted gross earnings for the 2022/23 season between salaries, bonuses and commercial agreements.
- Federation reviews terms, and Mbappé returns to participate in team actions
Mbappé, with his new contract at PSG, takes first place among the highest paid athletes in the world – Photo: Reuters
- PSG plays this Saturday; see the table
- Mbappe: $128 million ($18 million in trade agreements)
- Messi: $120 million ($55 million in trade agreements)
- Cristiano Ronaldo: U$ 100 million (R$ 60 million in commercial agreements)
- Neymar: $87 million ($32 million in trade agreements)
- Salah: $53 million ($18 million in trade agreements)
- Haaland: $39 million ($4 million in trade agreements)
- Lewandowski: $35 million ($8 trade agreements)
- Hazard: $31 million ($4 trade agreements)
- Iniesta: $30 million ($5 trade agreements)
- From Bruyne: $29 million ($4 trade agreements)
According to Forbes, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the first to cross the $100 million annual mark in 2018. Both were over 30 years old. Mbappé reaches that mark at the age of 23. At the age of 22, Haaland appears for the first time in the Top-10, in the sixth position.
Mbappé took his leap after the PSG renewed contract. The new bond, signed after the Real Madrid harassment, predicts earnings of $110 million in salaries and bonuses at the club, one of the highest salaries in football history. The Paris shirt 7 also receives US$ 18 million in commercial agreements.
Altogether, Forbes estimates that 10 Highest Paid Football Players Earn $652 Million this season. The amount represents a 11% increase compared to last year’s US$ 585 million. The first three alone account for more than 50% of that number. All values do not consider taxes and fees.