Mbappé passes CR7, Messi and Neymar and becomes the highest paid player in the world

For the first time since 2014, the top ranking of the 10 highest paid footballers on the planet is not occupied by Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. This Friday (7), Forbes magazine released the update of its list and the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, PSG striker, is projected to earn more than the veterans in the 2022/23 season.

Fourth in the 2021 list, Mbappé received a significant boost after renewing with PSG for three seasons. The 23-year-old’s total earnings reach US$ 128 million (R$ 667 million at the current price), including salary and advertising contracts. He is the third player to cross the $100 million mark in history, joining Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leader of the rankings last year, CR7 dropped to third position. The Portuguese’s salary at Manchester United went from US$ 70 million (R$ 364 million) to US$ 40 million (R$ 208 million). But the 37-year-old striker continues to make a big splash off the field. With approximately US$ 60 million (R$ 312 million) in sponsorship contracts, Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who earns the most profits away from the four lines.

Neymar is the only Brazilian on the list, now in fourth position. The total amount is down US$8 million compared to 2021. PSG’s number 10 will receive US$87 million (R$ 453 million) this season.

Haaland is named in the Forbes rankings for the first time. With US$ 39 million (R$ 203 million) in annual earnings, the Norwegian is the youngest athlete mentioned. Only he and Mbappé are under 30 years old.

According to Forbes, the list includes all player prize money, bonuses and salaries for the 2022/23 season. The values ​​of sponsorship contracts are obtained from databases and consultations with companies. Investment income, tax payments and transfer amounts are not included.

See the complete list:

1 – Kylian Mbappé (PSG) – US$ 128 million (R$ 667 million)

2 – Lionel Messi (PSG) – US$ 120 million (R$ 625 million)

3 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – US$ 100 million (R$ 521 million)

4 – Neymar (PSG) – US$ 87 million (R$ 453 million)

5 – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – US$ 53 million (R$ 276 million)

6 – Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – $39 million

7 – Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – US$ 35 million (R$ 182 million)

8 – Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – US$ 31 million (R$ 161 million)

9 – Andrés Iniesta (Vissel Kobe) – US$ 30 million (R$ 156 million)

10 – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – US$ 29 million (R$ 151 million)