Militão decides, Real beats Getafe and puts pressure on Barça

With a goal from Éder Militão and good performances by Brazilians Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, Real Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 this Saturday (8) and won again in the Spanish Championship. With the victory away from home, Real went to 22 points and took the provisional lead of La Liga, putting pressure on the now runner-up Barcelona, ​​who has 19, plays tomorrow against Celta de Vigo and needs to win to regain the lead.

Despite the meager score, Real Madrid dominated Getafe from start to finish, had no scares and had two crucial plays correctly ruled out by VAR – a goal by Rodrygo and a penalty by Vini Jr. After the midweek commitment to the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s team returns to the field next Sunday, in the derby against Barcelona in a duel for the lead.

The best: Éder Militão

In addition to the header that gave the victory to Real Madrid, the Brazilian defender had another great performance in the center of the merengue defense and stole more than 10 balls. Very confident, he made no mistakes and was even awarded the goal in his 100th game with the merengue shirt. At the end of the match, he was named the best player on the field.

Worst: Getafe midfield

Lacking, Getafe’s midfield was easy prey for Real’s midfielders, who had much more ball possession and put the hosts in the wheel. When climbing a line of five defenders behind, coach Quique Flores “parked the bus” in front of his own area, but on the other hand he completely lost the center of the field.

Militant decides from the top

Playing away from home, Real Madrid didn’t give Getafe time to breathe and opened the scoring after just three minutes with Militão. After a corner kick in the measure of Luka Modric, the Brazilian defender attacked the ball on the first stick and deflected the cone to the back of the net. It was Militão’s first goal of the season.

Vini Jr concedes penalty, but VAR cancels

At 41 minutes of the first one, Vinícius Júnior received from the left, left two markers behind and was brought down in the penalty area: penalty scored by referee Mateu Lahoz. The ball, however, had gone off the touchline at the origin of the play, and VAR correctly disallowed the penalty.

Dance, Vinny!

In great form since last season with Real Madrid, Vini Jr. returned to enchant with dribbling and disconcerting plays against Getafe. It was a festival of pens for the Brazilian, who still applied a sheet and gave his characteristic runs along the left side of the field.

Rodrygo scores but VAR gives offside

Real returned for the second half with the same momentum and dominance as in the first half. And he even extended the score with the Brazilian Rodrygo, who played less as a winger and more centralized as a forward. In the 11th minute, he took advantage of a dispute between Valverde and the Getafe defender and pushed into the net, but VAR intervened to mark the Uruguayan midfielder offside in the dispute.

Rodrygo scored, but VAR gave the Brazilian striker offside Image: OSCAR DEL POZO CANAS / AFP

The game

Real Madrid dominated the action from start to finish. He took the lead in the third minute with Militão and could have expanded even in the first half, especially in a beautiful header by Rodrygo, defended by goalkeeper Soria. Cornered, Getafe limited itself to defending in its own field, had less than 40% of ball possession and only scared once, in a cross kick that took paint off the post.

Real returned for the second half pressing and even extended with Rodrygo in the 11th minute, but the Brazilian striker was offside. In an uninspiring night from the collective point of view, Carlo Ancelotti’s men even created good opportunities again, but ran into the finishing mistakes and only managed the advantage until the end.

DATASHEET

Spanish Championship (8th round)

Getafe 0 x 1 Real Madrid

Place: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe (ESP)

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Antoni Mateu Lahoz

Goal: Éder Militão (3′ of the 1st half)

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Modric; Vini Jr, Rodygo and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti

Getafe: David Soria; Suarez, Djene, Mitrovic, Duarte, Angileri; Luis Milla, Carles Aleñá, Algobia; Enes Unal, Borja Mayoral. Technician: Quique Flores