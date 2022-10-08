Mining company finds HIDDEN wealth in Brazil: discover what it is

Brazil’s nickel projects have a planned capex of US$1.06 billion through 2025. A figure that is likely to increase next year due to growing demand from the global energy transition. As supply problems from major producer Russia persist, Brazil qualifies to supply.

The demand for nickel has shown signs of growth since last year due to its use in battery production, which has led to a rise in the price of the metal. Prices are now further pressured by disagreements between Russia and Ukraine, which have affected Russian nickel exports. With discoveries of more nickel mines in Brazil, Latin America qualifies in this market.

Nickel mine in Bahia is a great discovery

With this discovery of a regional nickel sulfide system, the state of Bahia qualifies as a major producer. The deposit is in the Curaçá Valley, which is approximately 20 km away from the current mining facilities in Caraíba.

Furthermore, Russia accounts for about 7% of global nickel production. First, Brazil is currently home to four nickel projects that are being developed by three companies. The British company Horizonte Minerals controls two shafts. The largest is the $500 million Araguaia to expand production in Conceição do Araguaia, in the state of Pará. The other is the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, also in Pará, with planned capex of US$ 11.4 million.

Atlantic Nickel, on the other hand, produces with an open pit mine in Santa Rita, in Bahia, where US$ 355 million will be invested. There is also the fourth deposit, which has its development explored in the state of Piauí by the mining company Níquel Metais, a company of the national group Nickel. At the moment they have plans for investments of US$ 195 million.

Nickel can enrich Bahia

Indeed, many large companies have invested heavily in nickel projects in the past, but after a few years of stable prices, they will tend to wait longer to see if the current price increase is really here to stay. Second, in 2006, Vale acquired Inco, an important nickel producer in Canada, for US$ 13.3 billion.

However, after the takeover, nickel prices dropped from around $50,000/t to below $10,000/t in 2009 and remained low for many years until their recent recovery due to the production of rechargeable batteries using metals. Indeed, Vale continues to play the role of megaplayer in the global nickel market through its Canadian operations.

Namely: one of the largest nickel producers in Brazil is Anglo American, which produces the metal in Niquelândia, in the state of Goiás. The company has an investment plan of R$ 2 billion (US$ 408 million) over the next five years, in business continuity and security improvements. Another important factor in favor of nickel projects in Brazil is the government’s efforts to diversify mining, which is currently very focused on iron ore production.

