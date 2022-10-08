Missing teeth, xenophobic speech and Bolsonarist perversity

“Jesus has no teeth in the land of the toothless, Jesus has no teeth in the land of the toothless”.

If Jesus Christ returns to Earth to save us from the “Antichrist” (who lives here), as many religious people believe, he will be in trouble if he has a cavity.

Because the perverse mind of President Jair Bolsonaro decided to reduce the budget for oral health.

Through the important article by Rodrigo Bertolotto, published here in UOLlearned that 39 million Brazilians need dentures and 16 million do not have any teeth in their mouths, 41% of them people over 60 years old.

This is another chapter in the series “How a country is destroyed in four years”, directed by the cowardly president himself, who is also the screenwriter and protagonist of these horror episodes.

I am outraged by the things that are happening frequently in our Brazil.

The president, who said he did not eat the human flesh of an indigenous person because no one wanted to accompany him in the act of cannibalism, shows that we have not yet reached rock bottom. But if this unseemly creature wins the election, we’ll hit the bottom of that hole before the end of 2022.

If, during the pandemic, the macabre ex-minister of the environment, Ricardo Salles, suggested passing the herd while the people were dying and the press covered this genocide daily, what do you think they will do while the Brazilian people and the press are in euphoria during the Cup?

The horror has already spread throughout the national territory, excluding the Northeast. Because the wonderful people of the northeast are being attacked by southerners, southeasterners, northerners, with a lot of hate and xenophobia.

The worst possible example of this disgusting prejudice came from the beautiful state of Minas Gerais, more precisely from the city of Uberlândia.

The bad Brazilian citizen Flávia Aparecida Rodrigues Moraes, now former vice-president of the Women’s Lawyer Commission, recorded a disgusting video alongside two equally cowardly and prejudiced friends.

In a bar or at a sophisticated party, proving to be from the upper class of the city, she had the cowardice to record a video full of hateful attacks on the Brazilian Northeast.

With a mocking face, she said the following, accompanied by the cowards who were by her side:

“To all Brazilians who, from now on, have to be smarter. We who create jobs, we who pay taxes (at this moment the two cowards participate too), do you know what we do? We spend our money there in the Northeast . We’re not going to do this anymore. We’re going to spend our money on those who need it, on those who really deserve it. We’re not going to feed those who live on crumbs anymore (the cowards come in again). We’re going to spend our money here in the Southeast, or in the South, or abroad, also because it is much cheaper. A toast to us, who will stop being a clown as of today”, said Flávia.

Well, Flávia — who doesn’t deserve to be called a doctor — is actually the people of the Northeast who don’t want to have people of her type, with her character, on their beaches. By the way, I’m from São Paulo and I wouldn’t like to see you and your friends here either.

prejudiced! Xenophobic! Now you won’t spend money to walk around the wonderful Northeast region, but to pay lawyers and explain yourself in court.

I want to congratulate the president director of the OAB de Uberlândia, Dr. José Eduardo Batista, for having acted quickly and decidedly to exonerate this perverse person.

But it is good to remember that she was not alone. I would very much like to know the names of the two cowards who were with her.

This is what the perverse leadership of Jair Bolsonaro spreads across the country. It’s unbelievable how people can still vote for this guy. And, unfortunately, I have no doubt that this lawyer may soon be a candidate for some political office in the president’s party.

Well, I highlighted two among the various disgusting facts that this gang does daily.

What difference did this person, Flávia, from Uberlândia, do with the guy who said he would no longer donate the lunch box to a needy lady because she was a Lula voter, or with the businessmen who threaten and intimidate employees to vote for Bolsonaro?

None. All are perverse, prejudiced, arrogant and boastful.

“Jesus has no teeth in the land of the toothless, Jesus has no teeth in the land of the toothless”, as my friends from the Titans sing.