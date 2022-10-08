Muriqui is out by choice, and Avaí will have at least three changes against Fortaleza | Hawaii

The three consecutive defeats of Avaí in the Brazilian Series A and the permanence in the relegation zone since the 22nd round of the competition bother the team. After the setback for Botafogo, a turnaround, coach Lisca pointed out that he will change the starting lineup against Fortaleza.

This Sunday, at 4 pm, at Castelão, against Tricolor da Pici, the commander will have at least three changes in the starting eleven. Pottker received the third yellow card, Bressan was injured against the Cariocas and did not travel, and Muriqui stayed in Florianópolis as a technical option.

— It’s time to give a chance to players who are having fewer opportunities. We need to reinvent some situations, work with athletes who can be more rested and who are not so mentally pressured,” Lisca said at the post-game press conference.

1 of 2 Muriqui was not listed by choice — Photo: Leandro Boeira/Avaí Muriqui was not listed by choice — Photo: Leandro Boeira/Avaí

In addition to the two casualties for card and injury, and the option not to list Muriqui, Lisca pointed out one of the players who should be chosen. When asked about Jean Pyerre, the coach said he intends to “give more minutes” to the midfielder.