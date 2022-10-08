Need for Speed: Unbound: check out the minimum and recommended requirements

Need for Speed ​​is one of the most popular racing franchises in the gaming world, so the hype was already high with the next game, Need for Speed ​​Unbound. It finally had its official trailer revealed, as well as more information like the minimum and recommended recommendations to run on PC.

The game will arrive for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and for computers in December of this year, bringing the return of Criterion as main developer after almost 10 years. Check the news.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound gets trailer and prerequisites

The new Need for Speed ​​Unbound game will offer 4K visuals and 60 FPS on next-gen consoles and powerful computers, with an open world. The game’s new trailer revealed what that look will look like and the changes that will be found in the new title, including even a special game mode from rapper A$AP Rocky.

The focus will be on street racing, and will have both single player and cross-play modes. The game will not have the option to view from inside the car, as the objective is to focus on the cars themselves, but will have a view of the hood and bumper. And he confirms the rumors that the game would have an art style more inspired by Japanese anime, with details in graffiti, neon and racing at night. Check out the trailer:

In addition to the trailer, the game has also gained a dedicated page on Steam, and there you can find some more information about the story, with new images and even the confirmation of the subtitles in PT-BR.

“Run to the top, but don’t trip. Outsmart the police and enter the weekly Grand qualifiers, the ultimate street race. Fill your garage with custom and bespoke cars, and light up the streets with your style.”

Regarding the settings, you will need at least a GTX 1050 Ti with an i5-8600 or equivalent and at least 8 GB of RAM to enjoy the game. As for the recommended requirements, there is the GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB) with an i7-8700 and at least 16 GB of RAM. Check the list:

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600, Core i5-8600

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: RX 570, GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 5 3600, Core i7-8700

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: Radeon RX5700 (8GB), GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Source: Steam