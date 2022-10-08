Neither Gabigol nor Pedro, another striker has been gaining the trust of Dorival Júnior at Flamengo

The decisive straight for Flamengo’s season is about to arrive. The team from Gávea faces Cuiabá this Saturday (8), at 19h, for the Brazilian Championship. This will be the last chance to watch Dorival Júnior’s picks before the clash with Corinthians in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final. Even using an alternative lineup, the coach is already starting to signal for a surprise in the attack.

The Most Beloved has been able to accomplish profitable sales from the revelation of young promises. Names such as Vinícius Júnior, Lucas Paquetá and Reinier filled the Club’s coffers and replaced Flamengo in the European market scenario. After these transactions, other teams on the continent sought out Mengão to acquire young boys with a promising future. One of the silverware of the house, revealed in Ninho do Urubu, the attacker Mateusão ​​has been gaining more and more space with Dorival Júnior.

The 18 year old player must start the second match with the professional team, which shows the coach’s confidence in using the boy. After starting against Fortaleza, Mateusão ​​is the big favorite to start playing against Cuiabá, today, away from home. Despite the consolidation of Gabigol and Pedro, a reserve striker still represented a open gap on the team. Just remember that before Dorival Júnior arrived in Gávea, the current main duo of Flamengo did not play together.

With the inclusion of Pedro in the starting lineup, a space on the bench became free in the position, which came to be filled by forwards from the side, such as Marinho and Everton Cebolinha. The last boy from Flamengo’s base who stood out in the role of 9 was Rodrigo Muniz, sold to Fulham and currently loaned to Middlesbrough, both from England. Waiting for the first goal in the professional team, Mateusão ​​can assume the responsibility of being the reserve striker of Rubro-Negro.