New ‘Predator’ movie is one of the highlights among the unreleased features only in streaming

Even with the pandemic having cooled down, some films with good productions and ‘cinema face’ still arrive on streaming services, regularly, without going through movie theaters. Among the most recent, worth a look, are ‘The Predator: The Hunt’, ‘Not okay’ (both on Star+) and ‘Luck’ (AppleTV+), which landed last weekend.

The tense ‘The Predator: The Hunt’ could have hit theaters, because it’s pretty cool. Set in the world of the Comanche Nation in the early 1700s, ‘Prey’ (the original title) tells the story of Naru (Amber Mindthunder, great), a young female warrior who specializes in tracking, who tries to warn her tribe of danger. imminent that only she, at first, perceives. It is a sophisticated galaxy hunter, a highly evolved alien predator, with a technologically advanced arsenal that will be no match for your opponents. Well, he didn’t count on Naru’s cunning.

The new Predator movie is the best since the original, and it went straight to streaming, when it could have done well in theaters (Photo: publicity)

In well tied 99 minutes, we follow the journey of Naru (and his faithful dog Sarii) and his people (all, like the main actress, made by actors of indigenous-Latin ethnicities, there is even a version spoken in Comanche, to defend themselves of the biggest predator of all, relative to the one we saw in the great movie, a mix of action and sci-fi from the 80s, ‘The Predator’, with Arnold Schwarzenegger (including a phrase said in that one, ‘if it bleeds, we can kill’, is said in this one, as a reference.) It took more than 30 years to finally have the best movie with the Predator, out of all the five that have already been made (apart from the two crossovers with the monsters of the ‘Alien’ series). That’s a shame I didn’t see this one in theaters, on a good screen and sound. It deserved it, but the experience at home will also be good.

Another interesting movie is ‘Not okay’. Don’t be fooled by its Portuguese title, ‘Like Influencer’, which, while not completely wrong about the film, makes it sound like an everyday teen comedy. Is not. It shows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch, very good), an aspiring writer, frivolous and friendless with no love life, who, hoping to increase her influence on social media and seduce a boy, pretends to take a dream trip to Paris. to post on Instagram. When the plan seems to be going well, Danni wakes up to the news that there have been terrorist attacks in the places she supposedly passed through, which makes her increase the lie.

So, to attest to the ‘truthfulness’ of the facts, she pretends to be returning from Paris, and starts posing as a ‘victim’, to attract general attention. In order to write an article conveying the idea of ​​fear and danger, she connects with a real survivor of a traumatic event, Rowan (Mia Isaac) and thus manages to gain more credibility (and likes). And she writes a story that gives her a lot of visibility. But just as she seems to have the life and followers she’s always dreamed of, her lie begins to unravel and she learns the hard way that the internet loves to tear down its sub-celebs even more.

The cool thing about the film is that it works very well as social satire and also serves to warn clueless people, who think that social networks are the ‘real’ world – and anything goes in them to gain notoriety. ‘Not okay’ takes the viewer to reflect on the addiction to networks, the obsession with likes and the culture of cancellation, very current topics. The coolest thing of all is that there is no redemption for the protagonist.

And for those who have children at home, the request is the original Apple animation ‘Luck’ (which brings back John Lassetter, from ‘Cars’, in the production), which tells the story of Sam Greenfield, the most unlucky person in the world. , who one day finds the unknown Land of Luck and goes in search of a little luck for her best friend. But since humans aren’t allowed on the site, your only chance is to join the magical creatures that live there. In the original, it has voices by Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg and Simon Pegg, among others.

STREAMINGS+

*Amigo secreto’, a documentary by Maria Augusta Ramos (‘The process”), is coming to streaming platforms. The feature film, a co-production between Brazil, Germany and Holland, can now be seen on Youtube, iTunes, Now (Of course) , Vivo Play, Sky and Google Play, although it is still in theaters.

*The limited miniseries “In the name of heaven” entered Star+ this week. It is a drama based on real events. Follow Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), who has his faith tested as he investigates a barbaric crime. Despite appearances leading to believe that it is a crime of passion, the event may be connected with a conspiracy involving the religious of a quiet town.

‘Tierra Incógnita’ is the new Latin series on Disney+, which debuts in September (Photo: disclosure)

*LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation’ has debuted on Disney+. The LucasFilm animated film follows Finn, who has organized a vacation aboard the Galaxy’s most luxurious Star Cruiser: Halcyon. There he encounters three spirits of the force – Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who share their own holiday stories.

*The channel EBA!, free streaming on YouTube, brings two releases this month: ‘Where the heart lives’, with Natalie Portman; and ‘Letters from a Killer’, starring the late star Patrick Swayze.

*Starz has announced that a prequel series to the hit ‘Outlander’ is in development and will be titled ‘Outlander: Blood of my blood’. Production will be available through Starz in Canada, and through Starzplay in Europe and Latin America, including Brazil. No date yet.

*Disney+ has announced that “Tierra Incógnita,” an original horror mystery adventure series, will debut worldwide on the streaming service on September 8, on Disney+ Day. The new production, entirely made in Latin America by Non Stop, and starring a young cast, is set in an abandoned amusement park.

*Netflix has announced the premiere date of its new Brazilian series, ‘Só se por amor’: it will be on September 21.

