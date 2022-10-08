New ‘Predator’ movie is one of the highlights among the unreleased features only in streaming

Admin 9 hours ago

Even with the pandemic having cooled down, some films with good productions and ‘cinema face’ still arrive on streaming services, regularly, without going through movie theaters. Among the most recent, worth a look, are ‘The Predator: The Hunt’, ‘Not okay’ (both on Star+) and ‘Luck’ (AppleTV+), which landed last weekend.

The tense ‘The Predator: The Hunt’ could have hit theaters, because it’s pretty cool. Set in the world of the Comanche Nation in the early 1700s, ‘Prey’ (the original title) tells the story of Naru (Amber Mindthunder, great), a young female warrior who specializes in tracking, who tries to warn her tribe of danger. imminent that only she, at first, perceives. It is a sophisticated galaxy hunter, a highly evolved alien predator, with a technologically advanced arsenal that will be no match for your opponents. Well, he didn’t count on Naru’s cunning.

