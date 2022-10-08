New PREMIUM version of WhatsApp promises to draw users’ attention; check the update

Currently, the WhatsApp application is one of the most used by Brazilians, with millions of users who daily use the available tools. The messenger application, which was previously seen as a means of leisure, now also acts as a working method for different people, who rely on the numerous resources available.

Therefore, according to information released by technology companies, a new paid version of WhatsApp is about to come into force. It is the version premium. The novelty promises to offer new tools to users in order to provide better conditions of use. Therefore, it is extremely important to understand what the estimates for the new WhatsApp option are.

WhatsApp versions

First of all, the application already has two versions of use. That is, there is a tab of the application dedicated exclusively to personal use, and another that comes from resources that facilitate work tools. It is the version Beta and the version business. That is, users can now choose which one to use, at no cost.

Therefore, the application offers different features, considering the two platforms. In fact, the WhatsApp Businessit has absolutely all the functions of the version Betaand the difference lies precisely in the option of using extra resources, such as the modality of adding the service hours to the user’s profile.

In addition, it is also possible to create automatic messages, so that they are sent to customers right after the first contact. It is also possible to add a catalog with the products offered by the company in question, with different prices and purchase options. Therefore, the novelty is precisely because of the version businesswhich will have new features.

Version premium

Without further ado, as mentioned earlier, the messenger app will soon have a new version premium. According to the information released so far, the new WhatsApp feature reaches the modality business. The goal is to bring even more improvements and ease to users who choose to use the application for work purposes.

As far as is known, to use the new resource, it will be necessary to pay. However, there is still no price estimate, but rumors point out that it will be completely affordable. So far, two new features are drawing attention. It is, first of all, the possibility of creating a link contact specific. In other words, the user will be able to create a direct address, so that the customer can get in touch in a simple and easy way.

In addition, it seems that it will also be possible to access the same account through 10 devices. The focus is on increasing devices capable of managing a single account in order to facilitate work and response time for customers. However, the new version will certainly have several other features. However, there is still no official disclosure, not even a specific date for release.

To use the two versions already available, just perform the download through your app store, or even from the messenger’s official website (whatsapp.com).

