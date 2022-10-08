New Spider-Man movie was supposed to hit theaters today, but it’s been delayed

Spider-Man is today, without a shadow of a doubt, the most popular hero on the planet. Always beloved, the character had his image even more refreshed after the multiverse artifice.

In 2021, everything became even bigger thanks to Spider-Man: No Return Homea film starring the versions of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and which ended up becoming the 6th highest grossing worldwide in history.

After so much success, Marvel and Sony have a lot of material on hand to explore. In the MCU, fans are waiting for spiderman 4 starring Tom Holland, while Sony continues to develop its universe apart with villains, which already has the Venom it’s the morbius.

Furthermore, in the world of animation, Spider-Man in the Spider-Versethe surprise grid of 2018, will receive its long-awaited sequel next year, called Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.

And curiously, the animation had its premiere originally scheduled for today, October 7th. Some time later, for reasons still unknown, Sony ended up pushing the film back to June 2023.

Some fans, however, recalled with sadness that today would be the premiere date of the first part of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse:

Remembering: the animation now hits theaters only June 1, 2023. Keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

In December 2021, a big surprise! Previously predicted as just Spider-Verse 2, the new movie will be the FIRST OF TWO PARTSS! In addition to the announcement of the two parts, we had the first trailer/preview of the movie at CCXP Worlds 2021. This preview you can watch CLICKING HERE!

In the list we have around Shameik Moore (miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099). One of the first new names confirmed was that of Issa Raewho will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has the script signed by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and directed by Joaquim dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Legend of Aang). The feature will be produced, once again, by Chris Miller and Phil Lordand is scheduled to hit theaters on June 1, 2023.