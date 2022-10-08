New supercontinent begins to form on Earth

Scientists from Curtin University in Australia have shown what Earth’s next supercontinent, dubbed “Amasia”, will look like. According to the researchers, this large landmass will form when the Pacific Ocean is completely closed. This occurs slowly, with completion within 200 million or 300 million years. The study was published in the scientific journal National Science Review.

According to Chuan Huang, leader of the study, every 600 million years a phenomenon known as the “supercontinent cycle” occurs. This happens when Earth’s continents collide and form a supercontinent. “The current continents should come together again in a few hundred million years,” explained the researcher.

Scientists used a supercomputer to simulate how these collisions happen. “The resulting new supercontinent was named Amasia because some believe the Pacific Ocean will close — as opposed to the Atlantic and Indian oceans — when America collides with Asia,” Huang said. “Australia is also expected to play a major role in this Earth event — first, colliding with Asia; then connecting America and Asia when the Pacific Ocean closes.”

By simulating how Earth’s tectonic plates should evolve, says the scientist, “we were able to show that, in less than 300 million years, it is likely that the Pacific Ocean will close, allowing the formation of Amasia.”

According to Zheng-Xiang Li, co-author of the study, when the entire world is dominated by a single continental mass, there will be a drastic change in the planet’s ecosystem and environment. “Earth as we know it will be drastically different when Amasia forms,” he explained. “The sea level is expected to be lower and the vast interior of the supercontinent will be very arid, with high daily temperatures.”