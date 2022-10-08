New tool that restricts screenshots on WhatsApp has caused controversy

It is common to see on social networks several screenshots that are taken from the application pages. Despite having become something commonplace, this attitude does not always respect the privacy of others.

One of the measures of the Meta group to try to guarantee some protection is related to temporary messages, which disappear after a period pre-defined by the user.

However, the public identified a way to circumvent the restriction of storing information from these private conversations, in a simple way.

See too: WhatsApp’s new subscription plan offers solutions for businesses

A feature that didn’t work?

Being able to use temporary mode really helps to maintain some secrecy and more discretion when sensitive matters are dealt with.

However, as explained, it is not 100% secure as there is no notification that prevents the print. Therefore, even selecting the exclusion of materials, the sender has the possibility of making a record of the screens, without their authorization.

Confirming a new engine

In an advanced stage of testing, the impediment of the print screen and historical recordings are close to becoming a reality.

The tests in version 22.21.0.71 for iOS were recorded by the WABetaInfo Portal, responsible for the records of the application’s evolution. It is concluded by the statement on the website that the company should officially launch the reformulation of the functionality later this year.

How will the feature work?

If a person tries to screen print a temporary message, they will be notified with a message. different from Instagramthe other is not aware of the attempt and the notification is not logged.

This warning works with recordings, but in the future it is possible that the action will result in an announcement sent directly in the chat, so that everyone can see.

The decision generated discontent among those who take screenshots to save important matters. However, WhatsApp has ensured that this is the best choice to protect everyone’s privacy, maintaining the commitment to data security made by the messenger’s developers.